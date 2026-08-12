Veterans United Home Loans Named No. 8 on PEOPLE Companies that Care® List

This marks the fourth time ranking in the top 10 and eighth overall appearance for the company since 2017

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored Veterans United Home Loans as the nation's No. 8 company on the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list. This marks the eighth time Veterans United has earned a spot on this prestigious list since 2017 and the fourth time landing in the top 10. Earning a spot in the rankings means that Veterans United has once again surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

In 2026, Veterans United is the highest-ranked Missouri-based company (out of three total) to make the prestigious rankings. Founded in Columbia in 2002, Veterans United has grown to include approximately 4,900 employees nationwide, with offices in 20 states. Over 2,900 people work at Veterans United's Columbia and Jefferson City offices.

"Being named a PEOPLE Company that Cares year after year never loses its meaning for us," said Chief People Officer Amanda Andrade. "This one belongs to our employees. You can see it in the way they show up for each other, for the homebuyers we serve, and for our communities. They're passionate people who know how to have fun, they deliver results with integrity, and they're enhancing lives every day, not because it's an award category but because that's just who we are at our core. We couldn't be prouder to share this recognition with the team that earned it."

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to care for employees, families, and the communities where they operate.

Companies also submit essays that are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees and its community. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

Veterans United's top 15 rankings in the PEOPLE Companies That Care List include:

2017 – No. 3

2018 – No. 12

2022 – No. 2

2024 – No. 5

2025 – No. 14

2026 – No. 8

The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees. These rankings are based on that feedback.

"Employees are under immense pressure, and the best workplaces are finding ways to support them in the ways they need," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees feel that sense of care, they do incredible things - delivering the crucial results that grow businesses and build new markets."

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact," said Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans, a full-service national direct lender based in Columbia, Missouri, closed more than $26 billion in loans in fiscal 2025 and was the nation's No. 1 VA purchase lender, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Private lender. Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses. Equal Housing Opportunity.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We take you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans