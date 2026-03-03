Veterans United Home Loans to Host National Welcome Home Celebration for Vietnam Veterans

Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band to Headline National Mall Concert on March 29,

Vietnam War Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A homecoming 50 years in the making will take place on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, as Veterans United Home Loans hosts a large-scale celebration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The event will honor the men and women who served in Vietnam with public recognition, gratitude and celebration.

The afternoon will feature a ceremonial Welcome Walk led by The Military District of Washington's Army Field Band, followed by a tribute concert near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial featuring Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band. Actor and retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle will serve as master of ceremonies and country music artist and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan also will perform.

Vietnam Veterans of all service branches are invited to participate in the Welcome Walk, which will turn in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a symbolic route designed to publicly acknowledge and celebrate their service. The community is encouraged to line Constitution Avenue and cheer them on. No ticket is required to attend the Walk.

"This is a homecoming 50 years in the making," said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations at Veterans United. "As we mark five decades since the end of the Vietnam War, these Veterans are now in their 70s and 80s. This event gives our nation the opportunity to come together in the heart of Washington, D.C., to publicly honor their service and sacrifice."

As part of the program, Veterans United will debut a trailer for an upcoming documentary about how the company escorted 10 Vietnam Veterans back to Vietnam for the first time since the war ended. Narrated by Sinise, the documentary captures their reflections as they revisited the country five decades later. The full film will be released later this year.

Vietnam Veterans and one guest must register in advance to secure seating in the designated Veteran section for the concert, while additional guests are welcome in the general public area. Complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided for registered Veterans and their guests. A full schedule and registration details can be found here: https://www.veteransunited.com/welcome-home/ .

This marks the first time National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be recognized with a walk down Constitution Avenue and a major concert on the National Mall dedicated specifically to Vietnam Veterans.

The event is made possible with the support of the Gary Sinise Foundation, Veterans United Home Loans, American Airlines, Sunbelt Rentals and Veterans United Realty.

