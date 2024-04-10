Veterans United Named one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024

This marks the ninth consecutive year for VU's inclusion on the prestigious list

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized Veterans United Home Loans as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024.

Veterans United has ranked on the prestigious list every year since 2016. This year, the company was ranked No. 69 among the nation's top 100 and is one of three Missouri-based companies to make the 2024 list. The company is one of only two Veteran-focused organizations on the nationwide list.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place to Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust Index™ Survey are honored with placement on the list.

"We're excited and honored to share this recognition with all of our employees," said August Nielsen, Vice President of People Services at Veterans United. "Our amazing employees work tirelessly to serve our nation's Veterans and service members the right way. It's more than that, though. Our employees take great pride in the positive impact they make on customers' lives and the communities we're part of. It all comes down to the values our employees have created: being passionate, having fun, delivering results with integrity, and enhancing lives every single day."

Veterans United, founded in Columbia in 2002, has grown to include over 4,300 employees nationwide, including offices in 20 states. Nearly 3,500 people work at Veterans United offices in Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

One unique aspect of Veterans United is its foundation, which was created by employees in 2011 and is funded from employee contributions that are matched dollar-for-dollar by the company. In 2023, the Veterans United Foundation surpassed the $135 million mark and has supported communities across the country by helping charitable organizations and individuals in need. Over 90 percent of Veterans United employees donate a portion of each paycheck to support the Foundation.

"When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it's one key ingredient: trust," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential. High-trust workplaces will be faster to innovate, more resilient in the face of disruption, and more likely to succeed in today's rapidly changing, AI-integrating world."

"Fortune is happy to have collaborated with Great Place To Work for the 27th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For," says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief at Fortune. "In a difficult macro environment with unprecedented challenges, these companies seemed to navigate their organizations toward steady and positive working environments for employees. Congratulations to all who were recognized."

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed $17 billion in loans in Fiscal Year 2023 and is the country's largest VA lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. For State Licensing information, please visit http://www.veteransunited.com/licenses/. Equal Opportunity Lender.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

