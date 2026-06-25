Veterans United Promotes Kelley Frink to Chief Operations Officer

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA purchase lender, today announced that Kelley Frink has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer - a newly expanded role that will extend her oversight across the company's full business operations.

Kelley Frink, Chief Operations Officer at Veterans United Home Loans

Frink joined Veterans United in 2013, and was named Chief Financial Officer in 2019. A licensed CPA with a master's degree in accountancy from the University of Missouri–Columbia, she came to Veterans United from roles at KPMG, Williams-Keepers and Learfield. As CFO, Frink oversaw the company's financial reporting, payroll and long-term financial planning. Under her financial leadership, the company financed more than $26 billion in home loans in 2025. With more than 13 years at Veterans United, Frink is one of the company's longest-tenured senior leaders - having grown alongside Veterans United from its early years to its current standing as the nation's No. 1 VA purchase lender.

As COO, Frink will oversee the company's day-to-day operations and work across departments to align resources and processes with Veterans United's mission of helping Veterans and military access their hard-earned VA home loan benefit.

"Kelley has been a key part of the mission to help Veterans and military families achieve the American Dream of homeownership, and I have tremendous confidence in what she'll bring to this expanded role," said Nate Long, CEO, Veterans United Home Loans. "COO at a mortgage company usually means operations, but here, she's going to have a ton of other responsibilities beyond that. Her role will grow in a way that will preserve her broad view of VU and allow her to spend more time helping improve processes and operations around the company."

Frink, a certified public accountant, has been recognized for her contributions within Veterans United and in the Columbia business community, including being named a Woman of Excellence in Finance by COMO Magazine. She is a member of the Missouri Society of CPAs and serves as a board member for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

"I'm deeply proud of what this team has built and what we stand for," Frink said. "This role is an opportunity to serve in a broader way - and I'm committed to making sure Veterans and military families continue to receive the exceptional service they've earned."

About Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans, a full-service national direct lender based in Columbia, Missouri, closed more than $26 billion in loans in fiscal 2025 and was the nation's No. 1 VA purchase lender, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Private lender. Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses. Equal Housing Opportunity.

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans