Veterinarian Dr. Jamie Peyton Named Chief Science Officer, Front of the Pack

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front of the Pack, a new breed of pet nutrition, today announced the appointment of its first Chief Science Officer. Dr. Jamie Peyton, Chief of Integrative Medicine Service at the University of California, Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, will drive innovation and lead major scientific research studies that are imperative in supporting the company's exponential growth and further Front of the Pack's mission to lead the revolution on pet health.

"We're thrilled that, with the addition of Dr. Jamie Peyton as our Chief Science Officer, we'll be able to take our own scientific research even further and raise the standards of quality control within the pet supplement industry," said Neil Hutchinson, co-founder of Front of the Pack. "We're committed to making clinically backed products that truly help dogs and our appetite for innovation knows no limit."

In 2019, Dr. Peyton was named an "Innovator of the Year" by the UC, Davis Chancellor's Innovation Awards for her successful and groundbreaking use of sterilized tilapia skin to treat animals with burns. UC Davis consistently ranks among the best in the world for Veterinary Science. Her innovative work then led to work with the U.S. government, investigating paw cooling during fieldwork in combat zones. Dr. Peyton, who specializes in integrative veterinary medicine at UC Davis and, in particular, pain management, is known for "thinking outside the box, or creating a new one." It is this pioneering spirit and innovative entrepreneurialism that Dr. Peyton will be using to lead Front of the Pack's recent investment into stealth stage product research at UC Davis. Dr. Peyton also maintains a private rescue/sanctuary at her ranch in Northern California, providing physical and emotional care for special needs animals.

Front of the Pack's world-class Science Advisory Board brings together the brightest minds in biochemistry, immunology, animal nutrition, industry regulation and veterinary science. The board currently includes veterinarian and global TV personality Dr. Scott Miller, biochemist and pioneering entrepreneur behind EAS (which introduced creatine to North America in 1993) Anthony L. Almada, Alkemist Labs CEO and NASC Board member Élan Sudberg and pet nutrition industry stalwart Dr. Gregory D. Sunvold. In her role as Chair of the board, Dr. Peyton will coordinate the group for product development input and advanced scientific studies.

Since its launch in July 2020, Front of the Pack has seen tremendous growth from sales of its first-of-its-kind pure, powder dog supplements. Additionally, the brand is a proud partner of Best Friends Animal Shelter and committed to making the nation's shelters no-kill by 2025. For more important information on Front of the Pack, please visit www.fotp.com.

About Front of the Pack

Founded in September 2019 by serial entrepreneur co-founders Neil Hutchinson and Chris Wilkinson, Front of the Pack is championing clinically backed dog health products, appealing to a generation of dog owners who see their pets as part of their families and place huge priority on their health, nutrition and wellbeing. The brand is committed to providing a range of canine health supplements which tackle often avoidable or treatable conditions such as canine arthritis, skin conditions and anxiety.

Contact: First and Lasting, Mary Doyle, 773.372.5760, [email protected]

Related Images

front-of-the-pack.png

Front of the Pack

Front of the Pack Logo

SOURCE Front of the Pack

Related Links

http://www.fotp.com

