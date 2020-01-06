Veterinarians are Key to Better Pet Food Choices for Dogs and Cats, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pets-as-family dynamic has created ample opportunities for pet parents to spoil their fur babies with an array of premium foods, services, and products. And though pet pampering and pet foods with high taste-appeal unambiguously drive market sales growth, there are reasons for concern.

The problem lies in the prevalence of overweight and obese pets. Although pet overweight/obesity is largely preventable, most pet owners don't recognize—or want to admit—that their pet is overweight, according to leading market research firm Packaged Facts in the report Veterinary Services in the U.S.: Competing for the Pet Care Customer, 2nd Edition.

Packaged Facts survey data indicate that only 13% of dog owners and 19% of cat owners consider their pets to be overweight. In fact, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention's 11th annual survey, conducted in October 2018, pet weight problems/obesity affects 60% of cats and 56% of dogs. The APOP survey found that 26% of cats and 37% of dogs were overweight (body condition score (BCS 6-7), while an additional 34% of cats and 19% of dogs were obese (BCS 8-9), representing an estimated 50 million dogs and 56 million cats that are above a healthy weight.

As with pet health choices generally, veterinarians should play a proactive role in guiding their customers to balanced choices.

"While dollar-wise pet food is small potatoes within the veterinary sector, it's essential for vets not to overlook the importance of pet food and pet feeding and treating patterns to animal health," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts.

Even in companion-animal exclusive veterinary practices, according to data from the 2018 AVMA Market for Veterinary Services Report, food sales account for only 4% of total revenues. Nonetheless, the top pet owner question about pet care generally, and pet health care specifically, is what to feed their pets.

With a new degree of intensity, today's dog and cat owners want their pets to have long lives and healthy, happy days, and therefore are honed in on finding pet food with the optimal quality, nutrition, and suitability for their individual pets. Success in veterinary services will skew to veterinarians who are proactive and engaged partners in this customer priority.

About the Report

Veterinary Services in the U.S.: Competing for the Pet Care Customer, 2nd Edition (250 pages) is now on sale.

Focusing on dog and cat owners, this new report from U.S. pet market research leader Packaged Facts provides a comprehensive and in-depth look at the competitive dynamics surrounding the veterinary care customer:

veterinary sector sales and growth trends in the context of the overall pet services and products industry, including projections through 2023

veterinary care customer usage patterns, priorities, and opinions, including use of alternative vet service formats and therapies

veterinary care usage rates and demographics

challenges and opportunities in intersecting markets: pet medications, pet supplements, pet food, and pet insurance

comprehensive perspective with historical trending on pet ownership rates and demographics, multiple-pet ownership, new pet adoption, and projected pet population through 2023.

