Veterinarian's Doja Cat Trapped in Toxic Office

Some Household Plants and Flowers Can Be Poisonous to Pets

You would think veterinarians would have no trouble treating their own pets, but when a potentially toxic exposure threatens their furry family members, sometimes even the professionals call the experts.

"Being a veterinarian, I knew some of the flowers were dangerous to cats and I wanted to avoid an exposure." Post this Doja apparently learned nothing from living with a veterinarian and decided to investigate several potentially poisonous houseplants. The veterinarian decided to call the toxicology experts.

"One of my family members received a bouquet of flowers for their retirement and I had them safely tucked away from our cat Doja in an office," said Dr. Mercedes Muldoon. "Being a veterinarian, I knew some of the flowers were dangerous to cats and I wanted to avoid an exposure. Somehow, Doja snuck in and got locked inside the office for about an hour and started exploring."

The bouquet contained several flowers that can cause gastrointestinal (GI) upset in pets, including Peruvian lilies, roses and carnations. There was also a potted shamrock plant in the office. Since January 10 is National Houseplant Appreciation Day, the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline thought it would be a perfect opportunity to remind pet lovers to be aware of what flowers and houseplants can make their pets sick – or worse.

"Fortunately, the type of lily Doja came in contact with was not expected to cause severe toxicity," said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "The most dangerous and potentially life-threatening lily ingestions by cats involve lilies belonging to the genera Lilium (true lilies) and Hemerocallis. Even small ingestions, including pollen or water from the vase, may result in severe, acute renal (kidney) failure." For more information about lilies, including safer alternative flowers for homes with cats and educational materials, visit No Lilies for Kitties .

Although there were multiple flowers that could cause GI upset, the primary concern was the potential ingestion of a shamrock plant.

"Because the shamrock plant is very bitter, most pets avoid ingesting it," Dr. Schmid explained. "When it is ingested, it can cause a sudden drop in calcium, and in rare cases, acute renal failure."

Dr. Muldoon provided Pet Poison Helpline with a list and description of the flowers and plants in the office and determined that Doja had not ingested or absorbed enough of any item to require treatment. There are more than 50,000 licensed veterinarians in the United States, but fewer than 100 veterinary toxicologists, so Pet Poison Helpline receives calls from veterinary professionals every day, sometimes for their personal pets.

"Although cats are particularly susceptible to lilies, there are other houseplants that are more dangerous to dogs," Dr. Schmid added. "For example, many people keep sago palms in their home or office, and sagos are also used in ornamental bonsai houseplants. All parts of the sago palm are considered poisonous, with the seeds (nuts) being the most toxic part of the plant. Ingestion can cause severe liver failure in dogs, signs of which include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, inappetence, abnormal fluid accumulation, abdominal pain and more. Even with aggressive treatment, the survival rate is about 50 percent."

Pet Poison Helpline maintains a searchable list of potential pet poisons on its website. "If your pet has ingested something you suspect may be dangerous, visit our poison list first or call us immediately," Dr. Schmid suggests. "We're here to help save pets lives."

Pet Poison Helpline created Toxin Tails to educate the veterinary community and pet lovers on the many types of poisoning dangers facing pets, both in and out of the home. All the pets highlighted in Toxin Tails have been successfully treated for the poisoning and fully recovered.

2025 Case of the Year Winner Announced

"It was another rewarding year of saving pet's lives, and another list of amazing Toxin Tails," Dr. Schmid said. "We're proud to announce that after our online voting the 2025 Toxin Tails case of the year was May featuring Love Bug and Honey Bear, whose entire family was poisoned by eating toxic reef fish. They will receive a basket of fun Pet Poison Helpline swag, and the hospital team that treated them will receive 10 free poisoning consultations and a lunch for their staff."

