Veterinarians Take Over Nashville in November for A Different Way to CE!

News provided by

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

05 Jan, 2024, 10:05 ET

Record Attendance at The Third Annual CVM Veterinary Conference

LANCASTER, S.C., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Veterinary Mission (CVM) Veterinary Conference: "A Different Way to CE!" wrapped with more than 900 guests in attendance. The third annual conference, sponsored by Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc., saw its highest attendance to date, as veterinary professionals and students from around the world converged at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Attendees enjoyed one-of-a-kind fellowship with other veterinary professionals, superior entertainment, and stretched their knowledge with educational sessions designed just for them!

"We came up with 'A Different Way to CE' so that veterinary professionals would not only receive continuing education, but could focus on work/life balance, Christ-centered worship with colleagues, and discover new ways to build relationships with their clients," said Todd Henderson, DVM, CEO and President of Nutramax Laboratories.

The relationship between Nutramax and CVM continues to grow as they strive to live out their combined mission statement: Honoring God through veterinary medicine, helping people share Christ through their profession, and supporting both veterinarians and students throughout their careers.

"CVM is grateful to Nutramax for their innovation and support in co-hosting this unique CE event. The collaboration is a great example of how both organizations can honor God while serving the veterinary profession together," said Lee Myers, DVM and CEO of Christian Veterinary Mission.

Attendees chose from over 80 sessions and earned up to 21 RACE-approved continuing education credits, learning from academic leaders who presented on a broad range of animal medicine topics. In addition to CE, guests were treated to a private concert from Gary LeVox, front man for the multi-award-winning super group, Rascal Flatts!

Registration for the 2024 CVM Veterinary Conference is already underway. Interested veterinary professionals and students can click here to sign up for "A Different Way to CE" 2024!

About Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.
Since its inception, Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. has researched, developed, and distributed products that support the quality of life for pets. The company has become an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in manufacturing and quality control, while continuously conducting and supporting laboratory research and clinical studies on its products. Products include COSEQUIN® and DASUQUIN® joint health supplements, DENAMARIN® for liver support, PROVIABLE® for digestive health, SOLLIQUIN® for behavioral health, and WELACTIN® for skin/coat health.

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

