Veterinary Antibiotics Market Trends Report 2020 - Increasing Collaboration Between Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary antibiotics market was valued at about $2.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.95 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022. Major players in the market are Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly Company and Elanco.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market in 2017. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The veterinary antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics market. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that spread between animals and humans. Two of the most common zoonotic pathogens salmonella and campylobacter are present in the intestines of these animals. Zoonotic diseases are also a potential threat to humans as they get transferred through the food chain.

A study conducted by the FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) in 2017 found that 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths are caused due to zoonotic diseases. In addition, highest incidences per 100,000 population in the USA are caused due to infectious diseases such as campylobacter, salmonella, and shigella. Therefore, there is a need to diagnose these diseases in animals at an early stage, which is a major driver of the veterinary antibiotics market.



Rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics market. Antibiotic resistance in animals is the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once could successfully treated the infection from the same type of microbe. This can be a result of using antibiotics more than prescribed limit. In this regard, the European Union (EU) has approved various restrictions on veterinary antibiotics including ban of antibiotics for animals and prohibiting the usage of antimicrobials in food, which is restricting the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market.



Increasing collaboration between companies is an emerging trend in the veterinary antibiotics market. This is mainly because collaborations offer companies combined technologies and a wider and more diversified portfolio of products to work with. The collaborations also improve the quality of the antibiotics and the speed at which they are produced. Therefore, companies in the veterinary antibiotics market are focusing on collaborations. For example, in April 2019, Bayer AG entered into a strategic collaboration with Adiva GmbH to develop therapeutic antibodies for veterinary medicine.



The veterinary antibiotics prescription drugs market is regulated by Section 503(f) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act of FDA. According to this law, the veterinary antibiotics drug labels are mandated to include a caution statement which states that these drugs can only be used with the permission of a licensed veterinarian. The sale and use of antibiotics prescription drugs without a prescription is usually reported to the FDA and a strict action is taken based on it. Hence, regulations such as these would regulate veterinary antibiotics manufacturers and sellers.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Characteristics



3. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Anti-parasitic

Anti-bacterial

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug

Others

4.2. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Farm Animals

Companion Animals

4.3. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market, Segmentation By Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Premixes

Injections

Oral Powders

Oral Solutions

Others

5. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Regional & Country Analysis

5.1. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



List of Companies Mentioned (A-Z)



Abbott Laboratories

Acacia Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Braun

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Ceva Sante Animale

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Eisai

Elanco

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Helsinn Healthcare

IPCA Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma

Merck

Mirabilia Sciences Pvt.

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi-Aventis

SRS Pharmaceuticals

Tesaro

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

