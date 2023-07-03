Veterinary Artificial Insemination (AI) Market size to grow by USD 1,035.02 million from 2022 to 2027|Various government initiatives aiming to boost the growth of artificial insemination to be an emerging trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary artificial insemination (AI) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,035.02 million, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Veterinary Artificial Insemination (AI) Market Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Agtech Inc., Bovine Elite LLC, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Covetrus Inc., Genus Plc, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies Group, Inguran LLC, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Mai Animal Health, Merck and Co. Inc., Neogen Corp., PBS Animal Health and Horse Health USA , Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Select Sires Inc., Swine Genetics International, URUS Group LP, VikingGenetics F.M.B.A, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (animal husbandry and others), Product (normal semen and sexed semen), and Geography ( North America , Asia , Europe , and the Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the veterinary Artificial Insemination market, request a sample report

Veterinary artificial insemination market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Agtech Inc., Bovine Elite LLC, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Covetrus Inc., Genus Plc, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies Group, Inguran LLC, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Mai Animal Health, Merck and Co. Inc., Neogen Corp., PBS Animal Health and Horse Health USA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Select Sires Inc., Swine Genetics International, URUS Group LP, VikingGenetics F.M.B.A, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc. among others

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A rapid increase in the requirement for livestock to boost yields is driving the veterinary artificial insemination market growth. Artificial insemination helps in a safe reproduction process which leads to fewer STDs. Furthermore, it helps in reducing the spread of infectious diseases in livestock and improving genetic and animal crossbreeding efficiency. Artificial insemination is widely used in dairy industries to improve cow genetics and increase milk production. Farmers can produce offspring with better milk yield and disease resistance with the help of semen from high-quality bulls.

Additionally, farmers and producers are looking to improve the quality and quantity of their livestock because of the increasing demand for animal products such as milk, meat, and eggs. Hence, these benefits of artificial insemination are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Various government initiatives aiming to boost the growth of artificial insemination are emerging trends shaping the veterinary artificial insemination market. The government is launching various initiatives due to the requirement of improving the genetics of the livestock and restraining the risk of spreading different animal diseases. In addition, advances in bovine genetics are also driving the market growth. In addition, artificial insemination has become a popular tool for improving livestock productivity and quality by taking advantage of advances in genetic research.

Furthermore, farmers are using advanced breeding techniques to improve the quality and productivity of their livestock. The government is focusing on different applications of genomic selection that analyze animal DNA to identify specific traits which are associated with productivity and health. Hence, these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Higher investment in artificial insemination processes and equipment is a significant challenge impeding the veterinary artificial insemination market growth. The investment cost for the equipment and processes which require special techniques is very high. In addition, skilled workers are required to run the equipment and conduct the process, which also poses a challenge to market growth. The immune response can trigger due to some infections that can remain in the semen for several weeks and trigger an immune response. In addition, the shortage of experienced Veterinarian professionals is also another challenge that is restricting the market.

Furthermore, the workers need to screen animals for infection before using animal sperm for artificial insemination to prevent transmission of infection. The high utilization of veterinary artificial insemination may generate an immune response. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The veterinary artificial insemination market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary artificial insemination market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary artificial insemination market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the veterinary artificial insemination market across North America , Asia , Europe , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary artificial insemination market vendors

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,035.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agtech Inc., Bovine Elite LLC, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Covetrus Inc., Genus Plc, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies Group, Inguran LLC, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Mai Animal Health, Merck and Co. Inc., Neogen Corp., PBS Animal Health and Horse Health USA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Select Sires Inc., Swine Genetics International, URUS Group LP, VikingGenetics F.M.B.A, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

