Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market to Grow by USD 962.3 Million from 2024-2028, as Livestock Multiplication Drives Demand with AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global veterinary artificial insemination market size is estimated to grow by USD 962.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for livestock multiplication is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in government initiatives for veterinary artificial insemination. However, high cost of equipment and procedures in veterinary artificial insemination poses a challenge.Key market players include Agtech Inc., Bovine Elite LLC, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Covetrus Inc., Genus Plc, Hamilton Thorne Ltd, IMV Technologies, Inguran LLC, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Mai Animal Health, Merck and Co. Inc., Neogen Corp., PBS Animal Health and Horse Health USA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Select Sires Inc., Swine Genetics International, URUS Group LP, VikingGenetics F.M.B.A, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc..

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 962.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Agtech Inc., Bovine Elite LLC, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Covetrus Inc., Genus Plc, Hamilton Thorne Ltd, IMV Technologies, Inguran LLC, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Mai Animal Health, Merck and Co. Inc., Neogen Corp., PBS Animal Health and Horse Health USA, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Select Sires Inc., Swine Genetics International, URUS Group LP, VikingGenetics F.M.B.A, Zhengzhou Zhimuren Machinery Equipment Co., and Zoetis Inc.

Market Driver

The global veterinary artificial insemination market is experiencing growth due to increasing government initiatives. These initiatives aim to enhance livestock genetics, boost productivity, and mitigate the spread of animal diseases. Traditional farming methods are insufficient to meet the rising demand for animal protein. Artificially inseminating livestock improves genetics and productivity, contributing to food security. In 2021, the European Commission proposed a USD465 billion budget for the Common Agricultural Policy, including funds for improving livestock genetics via artificial insemination. Several governments are funding research, offering subsidies, and implementing regulations to encourage this method over traditional breeding. These initiatives are expected to significantly expand the veterinary artificial insemination market.

The Veterinary Artificial Insemination (VAIs) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing fish consumption, expanding livestock population, and the need to combat infectious diseases like Avian influenza and Poultry losses. Hygiene measures and advanced techniques such as Intrauterine Tub Peritoneal, Intracervical Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, Intratubal Insemination, and Embryo Transfer are driving the market. VAIs offer solutions to productivity losses in Animal Husbandry, ensuring food security and increasing efficiency in Cattle, Swine, Sheep, Canine, and Equine breeding. Frozen semen and Agtech innovations are revolutionizing the industry. Private companies dominate the market, providing services like fertility testing, genetic counseling, semen collection, and regulatory compliance. The market's revenue share comes from distribution channels offering Natural Mating alternatives, Bull Semen, and Sexed Semen for Dairy Products. The regulatory environment continues to shape the market, with a focus on disease transmission prevention.

Market Challenges

The global veterinary artificial insemination market faces a substantial obstacle due to the high cost of necessary equipment and procedures. Veterinary artificial insemination requires specialized equipment such as ultrasound machines, semen extenders, and insemination catheters, which can be expensive to purchase and maintain. The cost of these items ranges from USD2 to USD25,000 . Additionally, the procedure itself involves the use of instruments like an artificial vagina, thermostats, heated receptacles, non-spermicidal gel, and equipment to examine motility and spermatozoa. A well-equipped laboratory can cost approximately USD40,000 in equipment alone. The average cost of artificial insemination for cattle is around USD40 - USD60 per insemination, and the cost of training and certification for veterinarians and technicians is also a limiting factor. Consequently, the high expenses related to equipment and procedures will impede the expansion of the veterinary artificial insemination market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This veterinary artificial insemination market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Normal semen

1.2 Sexed semen End-user 2.1 Animal husbandry

2.2 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Normal semen- The normal semen segment in the veterinary artificial insemination market refers to the utilization of semen from healthy, reproductively sound male animals for artificial insemination. This segment encompasses semen from various animal species, including bovine, equine, porcine, and canine. The demand for normal semen is driven by the need to enhance reproductive efficiency and genetic quality in animals. Employing normal semen in artificial insemination increases the probability of successful pregnancies and improves offspring quality. In breeding programs, it is used to produce animals with desirable traits, such as high milk production in dairy cows or superior athleticism in racehorses. Normal semen holds the largest market share and is expanding due to the enhanced quality of semen samples and the application of advanced sperm sorting techniques, such as flow cytometry, to select high-quality sperm with desirable genetic traits. New semen preservation and storage technologies, like cryopreservation and vitrification, have extended the longevity of semen samples, enabling more flexibility in the scheduling of artificial insemination procedures. Recent advancements in normal semen technology include the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to assess semen quality and predict the likelihood of successful pregnancies. These technologies empower veterinarians and animal breeders to make informed decisions regarding which semen samples to use in artificial insemination procedures, thereby improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of breeding programs. Consequently, the rising demand for normal semen is fueling the expansion of the global veterinary artificial insemination market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Veterinary Artificial Insemination (AI) market plays a significant role in enhancing animal efficiency and productivity in the livestock industry. The market caters to the needs of various livestock, including cattle, poultry, and others, contributing to sustainable food production and meeting the rising demand for meat consumption and dairy products. Reproductive technologies, such as AI procedures, sexed semen, and bull semen, are essential tools for improving the reproductive capacity of livestock. Livestock genetics, estrus synchronization, fertility testing, and genetic counseling are some of the key services offered in the market. Semen collection, regulatory environment, natural mating, and veterinary sectors are also integral parts of the AI market. Animal-sourced food production relies heavily on the effective implementation of AI techniques, ensuring optimal reproductive health and reducing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases like Vibriosis and bovine trichomoniasis. The use of superior breeds, genetic selection, crossbreeding, and maintaining optimal endometrial thickness are crucial factors in the success of AI procedures. Telephonic assistance and de-worming are additional services offered to ensure the overall health and wellbeing of the livestock.

Market Research Overview

The Veterinary Artificial Insemination (AI) market is a significant segment of the animal breeding industry, focusing on improving animal efficiency and productivity in livestock production. This market caters to various species, including cattle, swine, sheep, canine, equine, and poultry, for the production of meat consumption and dairy products. Sexed semen and bull semen are essential components of the market, along with fertility testing, genetic counseling, semen collection, and regulatory environment. Natural mating is being replaced by AI techniques such as embryo transfer, intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracervical insemination (ICI), and intratubal insemination (ITI). The market's revenue share is influenced by distribution channels, private companies, public sector, and veterinary sectors. Animal Husbandry Departments and Veterinary hospitals offer AI services, while agricultural organizations and telephonic assistance provide crucial support. Diseases like Vibriosis, bovine trichomoniasis, avian influenza, and poultry losses impact the market. Hygiene measures and innovation in breeding are essential to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and maintain genetic diversity. The reproductive capacity of animals, endometrial thickness, insemination frequency, and ovarian stimulation protocols are critical factors influencing the market. Frozen semen, Agtech, and superior breed selection through genetic selection and crossbreeding are emerging trends. The market's growth is driven by productivity losses, food security, and the increasing demand for animal-sourced food and fish consumption.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Normal Semen



Sexed Semen

End-user

Animal Husbandry



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

