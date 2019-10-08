Veterinary Cancer Care can benefit from Industry Leading Technology

RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) is a design-build development company specializing in healthcare facilities. Their global experience includes constructing both interim and permanent radiotherapy cancer centers while working with industry leaders like Banner MD Anderson, Mayo Clinic, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and many University Medical Systems.

The veterinary oncology market is growing; Coherent Market Insights states the market was valued at $401.8 million in 2018 and a projected CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2026. Pet cancer is one of the most common causes of chronic disease and death in dogs and cats, with one in three dogs getting cancer, according to the National Canine Cancer Foundation. VCS works to provide information and assistance to pet owners across the US and around the world who are looking to find treatment options for their pets. VCS's annual conference is one of the largest veterinary oncology meetings in the world and RAD is pleased to be a part of it this year.

RAD's patented technology and offsite modular construction methods provide their customers with a flexible, high quality facility solution that is completed in as little as 100 hours and always ahead of conventional construction. The specialized medical equipment is often part of RAD's lease solution. Veterinary Cancer Care can benefit from this highly flexible solution along with lease options. The facilities and equipment that come off their initial lease term could offer creative and economical solutions in this emerging industry.

"We are looking forward to bringing our expertise to the Veterinary market," said RAD President, John Lefkus. "Pets are important members of our families. The increase in pet insurance and care providers will move this market rapidly and the unique technology and business approach by RAD will service the veterinary healthcare industry well."

RAD can be found at booth 36 in the exhibit hall and will also be hosting a table at the Welcome Reception which will take place at the pool on Thursday, October 17, at 5pm.

RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides revolutionary modular building systems for the healthcare industry. These turn-key solutions are factory fabricated eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction and can be temporary, interim or permanent.

