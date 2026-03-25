Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 19.63 Billion by 2032, Exclusive Report by Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Maximize Market Research, the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 19.63 billion by 2032 from USD 9.72 billion in 2025, registering a robust CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period.

The report spans regional, segmental, and competitive analyses, providing an in-depth view of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market – Global Forecast to 2032.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 9.72 billion

USD 9.72 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 19.63 billion

USD 19.63 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 10.56%

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The growth of the market is driven by rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of zoonotic diseases, and expanding livestock populations globally. Veterinary diagnostics solutions, encompassing immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical biochemistry, and point-of-care (PoC) testing, are becoming critical tools for preventive animal healthcare and disease surveillance in companion animals, livestock, and wildlife.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights

The adoption of AI-enabled veterinary diagnostics and cloud-based diagnostic platforms is transforming the veterinary landscape. Veterinary professionals and livestock managers are increasingly leveraging rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests and multiplex immunoassays to optimize early disease detection, reduce turnaround times, and enhance treatment outcomes.

The expansion of telemedicine and mobile veterinary diagnostics solutions is enabling veterinary care in remote and underserved areas, providing faster access to critical diagnostic insights and enabling timely intervention for both zoonotic and endemic animal diseases.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Preventive Care, Zoonotic Surveillance & Livestock Opportunities

Preventive Animal Healthcare Adoption: Global veterinary sector is shifting toward preventive diagnostics, driving demand for rapid, accurate, and scalable testing solutions. Technologies like ELISA-based immunoassays, PCR-based molecular diagnostics, and automated analyzers are increasingly preferred in clinical and farm settings.

Global veterinary sector is shifting toward preventive diagnostics, driving demand for rapid, accurate, and scalable testing solutions. Technologies like ELISA-based immunoassays, PCR-based molecular diagnostics, and automated analyzers are increasingly preferred in clinical and farm settings. Increasing Zoonotic Disease Surveillance: Rising public health concerns have intensified the focus on zoonotic disease detection diagnostics, which monitor diseases transmitted from animals to humans. Programs supported by government initiatives, including the One Health initiative, are accelerating adoption of AI and cloud-enabled diagnostic tools.

Rising public health concerns have intensified the focus on zoonotic disease detection diagnostics, which monitor diseases transmitted from animals to humans. Programs supported by government initiatives, including the One Health initiative, are accelerating adoption of AI and cloud-enabled diagnostic tools. Emerging Livestock Markets: Growth in livestock production in APAC, Latin America, and Africa is fueling the demand for livestock disease diagnostics to ensure food safety and herd productivity. Diagnostic laboratories and veterinary clinics in these regions are increasingly investing in high-throughput testing technologies to monitor disease prevalence efficiently.

Critical Challenges Holding Back the Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Cost, Infrastructure, and Regulatory Hurdles

Infrastructure Gaps in Rural Regions: Limited access to mobile and lab-based veterinary diagnostics in rural and remote areas restricts adoption of modern diagnostic tools.

Limited access to mobile and lab-based veterinary diagnostics in rural and remote areas restricts adoption of modern diagnostic tools. High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Platforms: AI-powered, cloud-based, and multiplex diagnostics often require significant investment, which can be a barrier for small-scale practices and emerging markets.

AI-powered, cloud-based, and multiplex diagnostics often require significant investment, which can be a barrier for small-scale practices and emerging markets. Regulatory Complexities: Different regulatory frameworks across regions slow the commercialization of advanced veterinary molecular platforms, delaying market entry in certain countries.

Emerging Opportunities Driving the Veterinary Diagnostics Market: AI, Rapid Testing & Global Partnerships

AI and Predictive Analytics in Veterinary Diagnostics: Integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics is improving diagnostic accuracy, enabling early detection, and reducing disease management costs.

Integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics is improving diagnostic accuracy, enabling early detection, and reducing disease management costs. Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Expansion: Development of portable and rapid diagnostic kits for on-farm use and companion animal clinics is creating new adoption pathways.

Development of portable and rapid diagnostic kits for on-farm use and companion animal clinics is creating new adoption pathways. Government and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Collaborative initiatives supporting veterinary laboratory networks, training, and disease surveillance programs are enhancing market accessibility, particularly in developing regions.

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Regional Insights Shaping the Veterinary Diagnostics Market: North America, Europe, APAC & Latin America Growth Trends

North America leads the Veterinary Diagnostics Market due to a high concentration of veterinary laboratories, widespread pet ownership, and rapid adoption of AI-enabled and cloud-based veterinary diagnostic solutions. Advanced infrastructure and strong R&D investments further support growth in preventive care and disease monitoring.

Europe's Veterinary Diagnostics Market is driven by stringent regulatory standards, high-quality veterinary infrastructure, and significant adoption of advanced diagnostics for companion animals and livestock. Emphasis on preventive healthcare, disease surveillance, and compliance with EU animal health regulations reinforces market growth across major European countries.

APAC and Latin America are emerging markets with strong growth potential, fueled by expanding livestock production, rising awareness of zoonotic diseases, and increasing adoption of high-throughput and point-of-care veterinary diagnostics. Investments in farm health monitoring and public-private partnerships are accelerating market development.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segmentation: Unlocking High-Growth Opportunities Across Products, Species & Testing Types

Veterinary Diagnostics Market is strategically segmented across products, species, testing types, diseases, and end-use applications, offering insights into high-growth opportunities. Laboratories, leveraging AI-enabled molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and rapid point-of-care testing, dominate the market, while emerging segments in livestock disease surveillance and zoonotic disease detection reveal untapped potential. Understanding these market segments is crucial for investors and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on evolving preventive animal healthcare trends globally.

By Product

Consumables, Reagents & Kits

Instruments & Devices

By Species

Cattle

Canine

Feline

Caprine

Equine

Ovine

Porcine

Avian

Others

By Testing Type

Analytical Services

Diagnostic Imaging

Bacteriology

Pathology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Parasitology

Serology

Virology

By Disease Type

Infectious Diseases

Non-Infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital, and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

By End-Use

Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

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Major Veterinary Diagnostics Market Moves: IDEXX, Zoetis, Heska & Thermo Fisher Innovations Driving Growth and AI-Enabled Breakthroughs

In February 2026, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.: Expanded its diagnostic ecosystem with IDEXX Cancer Dx canine lymphoma and inVue Dx platforms, enhancing early disease detection and workflow efficiency. In January 2025, Zoetis Services LLC: Launched AI-powered Vetscan OptiCell analyzer, revolutionizing in-clinic hematology testing. In 2023, Heska Corporation: Acquired by Mars Petcare, broadening point-of-care testing and next-gen R&D. In July 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Unveiled advanced diagnostics and quality-control innovations, strengthening laboratory workflow precision globally.

Competitive Landscape

The Veterinary Diagnostics Market is highly competitive and technology-driven. Key players include:

These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, AI-enabled diagnostics, rapid testing kits, and cloud-based solutions to strengthen their market presence and enhance service offerings.

North America

1. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (USA)

2. Zoetis Services LLC (USA)

3. Heska Corporation (USA)

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

5. Antech Diagnostics Inc. (Mars, Inc.) (USA)

6. VCA Animal Hospitals (Mars, Inc.) (USA)

7. Neogen Corporation (USA)

Europe

8. bioMérieux SA (France)

9. Virbac Corp (France)

10. Alvedia (France)

11. Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

12. Biopanda Reagents (UK)

13. INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany)

14. Fassisi GmbH (Germany)

15. QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

16. Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy)

Asia-Pacific

17. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

18. Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

19. BioNote Inc. (South Korea)

20. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

21. IM3Vet Pty Ltd. (Australia)

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FAQs:

1. What are the key factors driving the rapid growth of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market through 2032?

Ans: Veterinary Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 19.63 billion by 2032, driven by rising pet ownership, increased awareness of zoonotic diseases, and expanding livestock populations. Adoption of AI-enabled diagnostics, multiplex immunoassays, and point-of-care testing further accelerates preventive animal healthcare, early disease detection, and efficient herd management globally.

2. Which end-use segment dominates the Veterinary Diagnostics Market and why?

Ans: Laboratories dominate the market, accounting for nearly 49% share, due to their central role in molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and high-throughput testing. They provide critical disease surveillance, regulatory compliance support, and integration with research initiatives, making them indispensable for livestock health, zoonotic disease detection, and companion animal diagnostics.

3. How are technological innovations shaping the Veterinary Diagnostics Market?

Ans: Technological advancements such as AI-driven diagnostics, cloud-based platforms, rapid PoC testing, and predictive analytics are transforming veterinary care. Key players like IDEXX, Zoetis, Heska, and Thermo Fisher are launching next-generation diagnostic platforms, strategic acquisitions, and global partnerships, enhancing workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and market accessibility in both developed and emerging regions.

Related Reports:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments), Technology (PCR, NGS, Immunoassays), Application (Companion Animals, Livestock, Poultry) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Veterinary POC Diagnostic Market by Product (Equipment, Consumables), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Technology (PCR, Immunoassays, Biosensors), and Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Animal/ Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type (Portable, Cart-Based), Product, Technology (2D, 3D, Doppler), Animal Type (Small, Large, Exotic), Application, End-User, Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Rapid Test Market by Product (Rapid Test Kits, ELISA, PCR), Animal Type (Cattle, Companion Animals, Poultry, Swine), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Animal Type (Companion, Production), Application (Clinical Pathology, Toxicology, Productivity), Service Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Maximize Market Research Perspective

Maximize Market Research provides actionable insights for investors, stakeholders, and veterinary healthcare professionals. By combining in-depth data analysis, regional market assessment, and technology adoption trends, the report identifies opportunities for growth, innovation, and strategic investments across the global Veterinary Diagnostics Market.

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Lumawant Godage

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

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