Veterinary Diagnostics Market to Hit $15.05 Bn by 2031 as Reference Laboratories Segment Held a 45% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary diagnostics market is gaining momentum as veterinary healthcare systems adopt advanced diagnostic technologies to improve animal health outcomes. According to Mordor Intelligence, the veterinary diagnostics market size was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 9.53 billion in 2026 to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.57% during the 2026–2031 forecast period, as rising pet ownership, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, and growing demand for preventive healthcare continue to shape industry expansion worldwide.

Veterinary diagnostics play a crucial role in identifying infectious diseases, metabolic conditions, and genetic disorders in both companion animals and livestock. The growing awareness among pet owners regarding early disease detection and preventive veterinary care is contributing significantly to the adoption of diagnostic solutions such as molecular diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and hematology testing. The increasing global livestock population and the importance of disease monitoring in food-producing animals are also reinforcing demand for veterinary diagnostic services. Governments and animal health organizations are emphasizing disease surveillance and control programs to maintain food safety and prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases, further accelerating diagnostic adoption across veterinary clinics, laboratories, and research institutions.

"Our analysis indicates that the veterinary diagnostics market is expanding as companion-animal healthcare spending rises, and livestock disease surveillance becomes more structured, supporting steady demand for testing solutions. Mordor Intelligence combines continuously updated datasets with transparent analytical frameworks, giving decision-makers a balanced and dependable view of market direction," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the veterinary diagnostics market due to strong veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and increasing spending on companion animal healthcare.

Europe represents another important regional market, supported by strong regulatory frameworks, growing focus on animal welfare, and expanding veterinary research initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register notable growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding livestock production, rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of animal health management, and improving veterinary healthcare services across developing economies.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends & Forecast

Advancements in Molecular and Rapid Diagnostic Technologies

Innovations in molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing are enabling faster and more accurate detection of infectious diseases, supporting timely treatment decisions in veterinary medicine.

Rising Focus on Livestock Disease Monitoring

Growing concerns related to food safety, livestock productivity, and zoonotic disease prevention are encouraging the adoption of diagnostic tools for disease surveillance in farm animals.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Other Technologies

By Animal Type

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Other Companion Animals

Livestock Animals Cattle Swine Poultry Other Livestock Animals



By End User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Ambulatory & Mobile Veterinary Services

Research Institutes & Universities

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/veterinary-diagnostics-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Competitive Outlook

The veterinary diagnostics market features leading global animal health and diagnostic companies focusing on innovation, research collaborations, and product portfolio expansion. Market participants are investing in advanced diagnostic technologies, rapid testing solutions, and integrated laboratory systems to improve disease detection and veterinary healthcare delivery worldwide.

Veterinary Diagnostics Companies include:

IDEXX Laboratories

Zoetis Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

BioNote Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

