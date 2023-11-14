Veterinary Electrosurgery Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Growth in Companion Animal Population

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Bipolar, Monopolar, Consumables), Application (General, Gynecology, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic), Animals, End-user (Vet. Hospital, Clinic), Key Stakeholder & Buying Criteria, Unmet Needs, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary electrosurgery market is valued at an estimated USD 85 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The veterinary electrosurgery market is propelled by the increasing need for precision in animal surgeries. Advanced electrosurgical technology allows veterinarians to perform procedures with reduced tissue damage and enhanced coagulation, resulting in quicker recoveries and lower complication rates. The growing pet population, coupled with a surge in specialized veterinary care, drives the market. Additionally, technological advancements such as AI integration, safety enhancements, and specialized instrument development are key drivers, ensuring electrosurgery's prominence in veterinary medicine for delivering superior surgical outcomes.

The bipolar instruments segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the veterinary electrosurgery market, by products, during the forecast period

The veterinary electrosurgery market can be broadly classified into monopolar instruments, bipolar instruments, and consumables & accessories, depending on the product. The veterinary electrosurgery market by product was dominated by the bipolar instruments segment in 2022. The bipolar veterinary electrosurgery market thrives due to demand for precise, localized tissue control in animal surgeries. Technology advancements, including AI integration and improved safety features, drive its growth, ensuring safer and more efficient surgical procedures in veterinary medicine.

The small animals segment, by product type, has the highest rate during the forecast period

Small animals and large animals make up the veterinary electrosurgery market by animal type. In 2022, the market for veterinary electrosurgery was dominated by the small animals category. The growing pet population, coupled with technological advancements like AI integration and safety enhancements, drives the adoption of electrosurgery for better outcomes in small animal surgeries.

Asia-Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The major factors promoting the growth of the veterinary electrosurgery market in this region are the growing number of animal population, rising per capita income, growing investments in the animal healthcare industry by key players, increasing demands for advanced technologies, and expansion of private sector veterinary hospitals in various countries in the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Animal Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Geographical Snapshot: Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Premium Insights

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Overview - Growth in Companion Animal Population and Rising Pet Health Expenditure to Drive Market During Forecast Period

North America : Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Product (2022) - Bipolar Instruments Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

: Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Product (2022) - Bipolar Instruments Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Developed vs. Emerging Markets - Emerging Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Animal Healthcare Expenditure and Rising Demand for Pet Health Insurance

Rising Number of Veterinary Practitioners Across Mature Markets

Growth in Companion Animal Population

Restraints

Rising Pet Care Costs

High Cost of Veterinary Electrosurgery Equipment

Opportunities

Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Challenges

Low Awareness of Animal Health in Emerging Markets

Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners

Industry Trends

Technological Advancements in Electrosurgery Units

Expansion of Veterinary Businesses

Technology Analysis

Advanced Bipolar Vessel Sealing Systems

Adoption of Big Data and Animal Wearable Devices

Use of AI in Veterinary Electrosurgery

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Estimating Market Size of Veterinary Diagnostics Products and Market Share Analysis for Key Products (Country-Level)

Case Study 2: Estimating Market Size of Veterinary Surgical Instruments and Market Share Analysis for Key Products (Country-Level)

Company Profiles

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Lifesciences

Olympus Corporation

Covetrus, Inc.

Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

Avante Animal Health

Summit Hill Laboratories

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Eickemeyer

Kls Martin Group

Macan Manufacturing

Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Alsa Apparecchi Medicali Srl

Kentamed Ltd.

Promise Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Kwanza Veterinary

Keebovet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment

LED S.p.A.

Karl Storz

Heal Force

Special Medical Technology, Co. Ltd.

Beijing Taktvoll Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Shouliang-Med Technology Co. Ltd.

Alan Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Deltronix Medical Devices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvyktb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets