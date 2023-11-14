Veterinary Electrosurgery Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Growth in Companion Animal Population

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Bipolar, Monopolar, Consumables), Application (General, Gynecology, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic), Animals, End-user (Vet. Hospital, Clinic), Key Stakeholder & Buying Criteria, Unmet Needs, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary electrosurgery market is valued at an estimated USD 85 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The veterinary electrosurgery market is propelled by the increasing need for precision in animal surgeries. Advanced electrosurgical technology allows veterinarians to perform procedures with reduced tissue damage and enhanced coagulation, resulting in quicker recoveries and lower complication rates. The growing pet population, coupled with a surge in specialized veterinary care, drives the market. Additionally, technological advancements such as AI integration, safety enhancements, and specialized instrument development are key drivers, ensuring electrosurgery's prominence in veterinary medicine for delivering superior surgical outcomes.

The bipolar instruments segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the veterinary electrosurgery market, by products, during the forecast period

The veterinary electrosurgery market can be broadly classified into monopolar instruments, bipolar instruments, and consumables & accessories, depending on the product. The veterinary electrosurgery market by product was dominated by the bipolar instruments segment in 2022. The bipolar veterinary electrosurgery market thrives due to demand for precise, localized tissue control in animal surgeries. Technology advancements, including AI integration and improved safety features, drive its growth, ensuring safer and more efficient surgical procedures in veterinary medicine.

The small animals segment, by product type, has the highest rate during the forecast period

Small animals and large animals make up the veterinary electrosurgery market by animal type. In 2022, the market for veterinary electrosurgery was dominated by the small animals category. The growing pet population, coupled with technological advancements like AI integration and safety enhancements, drives the adoption of electrosurgery for better outcomes in small animal surgeries.

Asia-Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The major factors promoting the growth of the veterinary electrosurgery market in this region are the growing number of animal population, rising per capita income, growing investments in the animal healthcare industry by key players, increasing demands for advanced technologies, and expansion of private sector veterinary hospitals in various countries in the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Animal Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Geographical Snapshot: Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Premium Insights

  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Overview - Growth in Companion Animal Population and Rising Pet Health Expenditure to Drive Market During Forecast Period
  • North America: Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, by Product (2022) - Bipolar Instruments Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
  • Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Developed vs. Emerging Markets - Emerging Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Animal Healthcare Expenditure and Rising Demand for Pet Health Insurance
  • Rising Number of Veterinary Practitioners Across Mature Markets
  • Growth in Companion Animal Population

Restraints

  • Rising Pet Care Costs
  • High Cost of Veterinary Electrosurgery Equipment

Opportunities

  • Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Low Awareness of Animal Health in Emerging Markets
  • Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners

Industry Trends

  • Technological Advancements in Electrosurgery Units
  • Expansion of Veterinary Businesses

Technology Analysis

  • Advanced Bipolar Vessel Sealing Systems
  • Adoption of Big Data and Animal Wearable Devices
  • Use of AI in Veterinary Electrosurgery

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Estimating Market Size of Veterinary Diagnostics Products and Market Share Analysis for Key Products (Country-Level)
  • Case Study 2: Estimating Market Size of Veterinary Surgical Instruments and Market Share Analysis for Key Products (Country-Level)

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic PLC
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Covetrus, Inc.
  • Symmetry Surgical, Inc.
  • Avante Animal Health
  • Summit Hill Laboratories
  • Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.
  • Eickemeyer
  • Kls Martin Group
  • Macan Manufacturing
  • Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Alsa Apparecchi Medicali Srl
  • Kentamed Ltd.
  • Promise Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
  • Kwanza Veterinary
  • Keebovet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment
  • LED S.p.A.
  • Karl Storz
  • Heal Force
  • Special Medical Technology, Co. Ltd.
  • Beijing Taktvoll Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Nanjing Shouliang-Med Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Alan Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Deltronix Medical Devices

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.