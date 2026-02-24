Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida Wraps Up 50th Year of Lifesaving Care

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida, LLC (VEC) is proud to announce its 50th anniversary, celebrating a half-century of providing lifesaving medical care to the region's pet population. Since opening its doors in 1975, VEC has established itself as the premier go-to emergency clinic for pet owners across Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Sumter, and Polk counties, ensuring that expert veterinary intervention is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida

Founded on the principle of bridging the gap when primary care veterinarians are closed, VEC remains a unique pillar in the local medical community. The clinic is privately owned by over 180 local veterinarians, ensuring a collaborative and seamless extension of care between family practices and emergency services. This milestone anniversary highlights five decades of commitment to compassionate, state-of-the-art medicine during the hours pet owners need it most.

VEC's dedicated focus on emergency medicine provides a critical after-hours safety net, allowing primary care providers to prioritize routine health. Together, this collaborative network supports the well-being of nearly 40,000 pets annually throughout the region.

What began as a vital necessity for the Central Florida community has expanded into a robust network of four specialized facilities. VEC currently operates locations in Casselberry, Oakland, The Villages, and Waterford Lakes. While the veterinary landscape has changed significantly since 1975, VEC's mission has remained steadfast: providing immediate, expert intervention for pets facing life-threatening situations.

The clinic's longevity is rooted in its investment in advanced diagnostic technology and a highly skilled medical team. Each facility is equipped with in-house laboratories, digital radiography, and state-of-the-art ultrasound, allowing for rapid diagnosis and treatment of trauma, toxin ingestion, acute illnesses, and more. As VEC enters its next decade, it remains focused on integrating the latest veterinary medical advancements to serve the growing needs of the Central Florida community. To learn more about VEC's services or to find the nearest location, visit veconline.com.

About VEC

Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida, LLC has been the region's leading provider of emergency and critical care for pets since 1975. Privately owned by local veterinarians, VEC operates multiple 24-hour facilities and offers comprehensive services ranging from advanced diagnostics and medical treatment to oxygen management, emergency surgery, and much more. For more information, visit veconline.com.

Contact Information

Farra Lanzer-White

[email protected]

(407)-644-4449

SOURCE Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida