Veterinary Eye Care Market size to increase by USD 1.05 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Application, Type, Geography, Route of Administration, Sale Channel, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2024-2028

Application 1.1 Dogs

1.2 Cats

1.3 Horses Type 2.1 Eye care products

2.2 Eye care services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Country

US, Germany , UK, China , and Japan Route of Administration Sale Channel

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The veterinary eye care market is driven by the prevalence of various eye conditions in dogs, including bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, conjunctivitis, corneal injuries, and ulcers. Veterinary eye care involves identifying the cause of these conditions and prescribing appropriate treatments, such as topical antibiotics, antiviral drugs, cleansing solutions, or ointments. For instance, Vfend from Pfizer is a triazole antifungal medicine used to treat serious fungal infections in dogs, while Tiacil from Virbac is a gentamicin-based eye drop solution for treating eye infections in dogs. Dogs are also susceptible to corneal injuries and ulcers caused by foreign objects or trauma, which require thorough examinations, removal of foreign bodies, and application of appropriate medications or ointments. With growing pet adoption and increasing emotional bonding with dogs, pet owners are prioritizing their health, leading to an uptick in demand for veterinary eye care products. Furthermore, dogs' sharp vision and hearing abilities make them valuable assets in search operations, increasing their importance and the need for optimal eye health. The market for veterinary eye care products for dogs is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of eye conditions and the importance of maintaining the health of these valuable companions.

Analyst Review

The Veterinary Eye Care Market encompasses a wide range of conditions and treatments related to eye disorders in companion animals, horses, and farm animals. Early aging signs, such as poor vision and eye lid abnormalities, are common in cats and dogs and can be indicative of various ocular disorders like cataracts, uveitis, conjunctivitis, corneal complications, and retinal complications. Pet owners increasingly seek veterinary eye care services to ensure their pets receive proper diagnosis and treatment for these conditions. Veterinary medicine focuses on the diagnosis and ophthalmologic cure of infectious diseases like Feline Herpesvirus 1 and Feline Infectious Peritonitis. Telehealth services, like those offered by Ingeneus, provide convenient access to eye care for pet owners. Additionally, pet insurance coverage plays a crucial role in making veterinary eye care more accessible and affordable for pet owners. Overall, the Veterinary Eye Care Market continues to grow in response to the increasing demand for advanced eye care services for companion animals, horses, and farm animals.

Market Overview

The Veterinary Eye Care Market encompasses a wide range of products and services dedicated to diagnosing and treating various eye disorders in cats, dogs, and other companion animals, as well as livestock. Early aging signs, such as poor vision, eye lid abnormalities, and eye disorders related to systemic conditions like diabetes, are common reasons for veterinary eye care. Conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, uveitis, conjunctivitis, corneal complications, and retinal complications are treated with veterinary drugs, including eye drops, ointments, injections, and surgeries like Cyclosporine, Tacrolimus, and Corticosteroids. Veterinary hospitals, vet hospitals, and veterinary clinics offer medical treatment for these conditions, while retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies provide access to necessary medications. Pet insurance coverage can help offset the costs of veterinary eye care. Indications for veterinary eye care include ocular surface disorders, retinal diseases, and genetic conditions, as well as infectious diseases like Feline Herpesvirus 1, Feline infectious peritonitis, Toxoplasmosis, Feline leukemia virus, and Feline immunodeficiency virus, and systemic conditions like Hyperthyroidism, Chronic renal failure, Systemic hypertension, Leptospirosis, Lyme disease, Equine influenza, Strangles, Rhodococcus equi, Salmonellosis, Hydrocephalus, Bovine viral diarrhea, Bluetongue virus, Vitamin A deficiency, Night blindness, Mydriasis, Ocular nerve atrophy, Retinal degeneration, Papilledema, and Genetic conditions. Eye Care Products and Eye Care Services are also key components of the market. Ingeus, a telehealth service, is an emerging player in the market, offering remote consultations and monitoring for pets with eye conditions.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

Reichert, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis Services LLC

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Ceva SantÃ© Animale

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Alcon Laboratories

Baxter (Welch Allyn)

Iridex Corporation

Accutome Inc.

An-Vision GmbH

I-Med Animal Health

Jorgensen Laboratories

LKC Technologies Inc.

OptoMed

Neuronix

Occuity

Innovacyn, Inc.

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio