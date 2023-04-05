Veterinary Eye Center of New York City to Provide Free Eye Exams to Local Service & Working Animals

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Eye Center of NYC will be providing local service and working animals with free eye exams this May as part of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO) 14th National Service Animal Eye Exam Event, sponsored by Epicur Pharma®. The event will bring together more than 260 board-certified ACVO Diplomates across approximately 200 cities in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Hong Kong to provide free eye exams to service and working animals in May.

The goal of the National Service Animal Eye Exam Event is to provide as many free screening exams as possible to eligible Service and Working Animals. The following types of working or service animals may qualify: guide, handicapped assistance, detection, military, search and rescue, and current, registered therapy animals – all of which selflessly serve the public.

Since the event was founded in 2008, there have been approximately 76,000 free examinations provided to service and working animals.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE 2023 EVENT:

For qualification requirements and to learn more about what to expect during the exam, please visit acvoeyeexam.org/qualifications-expectations . Registration for qualified service animals will be open from April 1st, 2023 – April 30th, 2023.

Veterinary Eye Center of NYC requires participants to meet all event qualifications, pre-register at ACVO.org, then provide the assigned registration number over the phone when making an appointment. Times may vary depending on the facility and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so owners/handlers are encouraged to register and make appointments early.

About the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists®

The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO®) is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties and is recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association. For more information, please visit www.ACVO.org .

About Veterinary Eye Center of NYC

The Veterinary Eye Center of NYC (VEC NYC) is New York City's first veterinary clinic dedicated to ophthalmology. With locations in Manhattan and Long Island City, Queens, VEC NYC is proud to provide the best eye care to the pets of New York City and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.vecnyc.com .

