Veterinary Growth Partners Announces Brava As Its Preferred Compounding Pharmacy Provider

AUSTIN, Texas and PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), the country's largest Managed Services Organization with a membership of over 6,000 veterinary practices, announced today that it has selected Brava as its preferred veterinary compounding pharmacy. The tech-enabled Brava network of compounding pharmacies provides veterinarians innovative tools to increase workflow, expert pharmacy support and elite customer care.

According to Persistence Market Research's recent analysis of the North America vet compounding pharmacies market , the market for compounded medications is expected to more than double over the next decade, reaching $2.7B by 2031. As the market continues to evolve, veterinarians will increasingly rely on technology to help streamline processes and ensure compliance with industry-specific regulations.

In announcing its decision, VGP highlighted Brava's next-generation e-prescribe platform, a modern PIMS-integrated tool, designed for a changing regulatory environment, as well as Brava's dedication to providing excellent service to prescribers and pet owners.

"We set out this year to identify a pharmacy partner that could support our members with new regulatory requirements, improved service expectations and streamlined e-prescribing capabilities. Brava meets and exceeds our expectations and we are thrilled to welcome them into our community as a high trust resource for members. Brava's platform provides all the tools a vet practice needs to remain compliant and provide an exceptional experience for their clients while administering medications to their pets," said Rob Sigman, President and Co-Founder of Veterinary Growth Partners. "We are delighted to welcome Brava as our preferred compound medication provider to help improve workflow and medical outcomes for VGP's veterinary practices across the country."

"Brava is committed to bringing back personalized care to veterinary compounding," said Erik Clausen, PharmD, Corporate Pharmacist in Charge at Brava. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with VGP's practices to offer its veterinarians and pet parents a seamless experience, including quick access to speak with a pharmacist, real-time order tracking and the convenient mobile payment and delivery options we've all come to expect. Pet parents will be delighted, and veterinarians will have time to focus on other areas of their practice."

About Veterinary Growth Partners

Veterinary Growth Partners is a membership organization that can best be described as a Management Services Organization. Its members are forward-thinking owners and managers of veterinary practices. Members gain access to preferred vendors who are industry leaders and committed to investing resources to support practices so they can reach their full potential with optimal profitability, and maximum efficiency. Veterinary Growth Partners work with and between its members and industry vendors to ensure that everyone succeeds, together.

About Brava

Brava brings together decades of expertise in veterinary pharmacy and animal health technology to support veterinarians with their most complex clinical cases. Brava provides best-in-class compounding pharmacy solutions, effortless administration of care, competitive pricing, and dedicated customer service. Brava operates only PCAB-accredited pharmacies, including two sterile compounding facilities that provide a complete formulary. Its modern technology platform offers e-prescribe, PIMS write back, client auto ship, and fast refills to ensure a seamless experience for every practice and their clients.

