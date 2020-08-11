Veterinary Growth Partners Taps Petriage As Its Preferred Telehealth Services Provider

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petriage, a fast-growing B2B provider of telehealth services to veterinary practices, announced that Veterinary Growth Partners LLC (VGP) has selected Petriage as the management services and group purchasing organization's preferred telehealth solution provider for its more than 5,500 member hospitals. VGP, of Austin, Texas, is part of Pathway Vet Alliance.

Under their partnership, Petriage will provide VGP members preferred pricing for its state-of-the-art software platform and teletriage app that enables veterinarians to assess the urgency of household pets' health symptoms remotely, deliver care and trusted recommendations to pet owners, and integrate the pets' medical data into their vet practice management services.

Utilizing its expertise in helping veterinarians implement telehealth solutions, Petriage also will participate in VGP's wide-ranging and robust practice management training programs to veterinary clinic owners, managers and staff. VGP provides coaching and educational training in such areas as patient care, operations, strategic planning, financial marketing, human resources and customer service.

"We're excited and privileged to be a part of VGP's exceptional training and education programs, especially as interest in telehealth rises among veterinarians since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their in-person practices," said Petriage CEO Joseph Coury. "In particular, we are pleased to offer the expertise of our co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Shlomo Freiman, DVM, to VGP's members and veterinarian consultants."

Over the last five years, Dr. Freiman has become one of the leaders in veterinary telemedicine, developing protocols to implement it successfully at the clinic level. Many of these principles are incorporated into Petriage's telehealth platform which, by focusing on the entire veterinary circle of care, helps improve patient outcomes, promote the practice's success and enhance the veterinarian's quality of life.

"Petriage will be a welcome addition to the broad array of innovative veterinary practices and cost-saving programs we offer our members," said VGP President and Co-Founder Robert Sigman. "In today's environment, Petriage's proven telehealth and teletriage expertise will especially assist our Practice Coaches, who pride themselves in having the complete veterinary toolbox of techniques and proven practices."

Petriage's advanced online pet symptom checker uses a sophisticated algorithm to identify what may be ailing a dog or cat. Pet owner clients can assess the need for veterinary care and remotely engage their family veterinarian using a free, downloadable app.

Petriage's Basic service – the simple-to-use mobile interface validated by a team of veterinarians – assesses the urgency of a dog or cat's health symptoms and delivers trusted recommendations. Its Essential service level offers telemonitoring capabilities with a veterinarian. The Premium service level adds the ability to chat live with the vet and share photos and video for full engagement about a pet's health. Fees for the Essential and Premium service levels are usually included in a veterinarian's annual charge to a client.

About Veterinary Growth Partners

Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), a membership organization for innovative veterinary practices, is a Management Services Organization whose members are forward-thinking owners and managers of veterinary practices. Our preferred partners are industry leaders committed to investing resources to support practices, so they reach their full potential for profitability and efficiency. We work with and between our members and industry partners to ensure everyone succeeds together. For more information, visit www.vgpvet.com .

About Petriage

Petriage is a cloud-based B2B telehealth company that allows veterinarians to serve their clients and engage them in the remote care of their patients. Its unique offering is a telemedicine service highlighted by a proprietary teletriage tool in which pet parents are provided a recommendation in real-time regarding the need/urgency to seek medical care for their pets. Learn more at petriage.com.

