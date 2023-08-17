Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Zoetis, IDEXX, Thermo Fisher Lead the Way - Long-term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market grew from $1.65 billion in 2022 to $1.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow to $2.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market research report provides veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market statistics, including veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market share, detailed veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry.

The main types of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics are viral infections, bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and other infections. Bacterial infections are transmitted from dogs to humans by a dog bite. However, other infections caused by protozoa have a fecal-oral transmission.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in 2020, LexaGene, a US-based company operating in veterinary infectious disease diagnostics, released MiQLab, a gold standard diagnostic equipment that uses a unique RT-qPCR-based technology to evaluate each sample's contents for up to 27 distinct pathogens in under an hour.

MiQLab is unique in that it is open-source, allowing users to customize existing tests and build new ones with ease. If a new test is necessary due to a mutation, the open-access functionality allows new tests to be developed quickly on LexaGene's MiQLab system.

The increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases such as rabies is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market going forward. Zoonoses are diseases and infections that are transferred spontaneously between humans and vertebrate animals.

Veterinary infectious disease diagnostics are used to detect rabies in pets and animals. These devices are used to prevent animals from causing death. For instance, in 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Swiss-based government agency, rabies disease was found in over 150 nations and territories. Dogs are the most common source of human rabies deaths, accounting for up to 99% of all rabies transmissions.

Children under the age of 15 make up 40% of those bitten by suspected rabid animals. Infection kills tens of thousands of people every year, mostly in Asia and Africa. Therefore, the increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market.

The different animals include companion animals, food-producing animals, and involve various technologies such as immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. These are used in reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals and clinics, point of care, research institutes and universities, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary disease diagnostics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Characteristics



3. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market



5. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Infection Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Viral Infections

Bacterial Infections

Parasitic Infections

Other Infections

6.2. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Companion Animal

Food-Producing animals

6.3. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostic

Other Technologies

6.4. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point of Care

Research Institutes and Universities

Other End Users

7. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



