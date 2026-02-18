Veterinary Information Network Enhances Database Search with AI Mode

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Information Network (VIN), preferred provider of content, clinical tools, and community to over 115,000 veterinary colleagues worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of AI Mode to enhance VIN Search.

With an always growing ocean of millions of pieces of content and tools including journal articles, message board discussions, conference proceedings, textbooks, clinical calculators Rounds discussions, videos, CE/CPD courses and more, VIN has been the leader in information and community for the veterinary profession since 1991.

VIN Search has long been the most popular VIN feature. VIN Search draws from an unparalleled collection of proprietary tools, peer-reviewed content, and real-world cases. AI Mode enhances and summarizes VIN Search results providing busy practitioners with the information they need in a form they can use immediately. VIN AI Mode pulls only from sources within VIN – sources already reviewed and annotated by veterinarians– eliminating concerns of "AI slop" pulled from random corners of the internet.

Unlike many institutions, VIN is completely independent, supported solely by members, receiving no outside advertising or sponsorship. This ethos carries over into the next generation of VIN development.

VIN CEO and co-founder Paul Pion says, "History guides our future. Nowadays it is commonplace for our data to be bought and sold like commodities. For many companies, we are the product. One of the most significant uses of personal or clinical data has been in the training of AI. VIN will never do this. Just as VIN will not share or sell member data, we were careful to use a base system for VIN's AI Mode that will not collect or train from VIN data."

