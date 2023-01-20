Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market to Reach $110,777.6 Thousand, Globally, by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the number of animal accidents coupled with a rise in pet population across the globe drive the growth of the global veterinary infusion pumps market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), by End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global veterinary infusion pumps industry generated $76,000.0 thousand in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $110,777.6 thousand by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15270

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the number of animal accidents coupled with a rise in pet population across the globe drive the growth of the global veterinary infusion pumps market. However, the high cost of veterinary infusion pumps owing to their specialized raw material and manufacturing processes is anticipated to restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth & innovations in the industry for the manufacturing of veterinary infusion pumps owing to huge pool of animal health-conscious consumers create an opportunity for the veterinary infusion pumps market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global veterinary infusion pumps market, owing to disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector and closure of several sub-domains of animal healthcare around the world during the lockdown.

In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the supply chain across various end-user industries like food, animal healthcare, and industrial. Less focus on animal health during the pandemic also restrained the market growth.

However, the market witnessed a recovery in 2021, and is expected to show a stable growth for veterinary infusion pumps market in the coming future. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of veterinary infusion pumps to treat diseases among animals as well as increase in animal-care trend coupled with the benefits offered by veterinary infusion pumps.

The large volume infusion pumps segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the large volume infusion pumps segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global veterinary infusion pumps market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in the adoption of large-volume infusion pumps used for delivering fluids to animals during a blood transfusion, and administration of nutrition by parenterally and in emergency conditions. However, the syringe infusion pumps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the adoption of syringe infusion pumps and rise in technological advancements in syringe infusion pumps.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15270

The veterinary hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the veterinary hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global veterinary infusion pumps market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in the prevalence of diseases among animals and a rise in the number of veterinary hospitals to treat animals. However, the veterinary clinics segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to a rapid growth in the number of veterinary clinics to treat animals, and the availability of veterinary services.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global veterinary infusion pumps market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of several major players and advancement in manufacturing technology of veterinary infusion pumps in the region drive the growth of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in the adoption of companion animals in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd,

Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.,

Heska Corporation,

Grady Medical System Inc.,

Eitan Medical Ltd.,

B. Braun SE,

Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment,

Avante Health Solutions,

Opto Circuits ( India ) Ltd.,

) Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

AI in Healthcare Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, & Services), Algorithm (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing), Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Patients, and Payer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030

In vitro fertilization (IVF) Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor), and Donor Egg IVF Cycles) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030

Telemedicine Market by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology and Other Applications), Component (Software, Hardware and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Digital Therapeutics Market by Product (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers), Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS), Disease Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID) and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research