Veterinary Integration Solutions Presents a Unique Consolidator Maturity Model© - the Ultimate Guide for Sustainable Acquisition and Integration of Veterinary Practices

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Integration Solutions introduces its proprietary Consolidator Maturity Model© - the ultimate playbook for sustainable acquisition and integration of veterinary practices. It's designed for assessing organizational maturity, determining the current phase in the consolidator lifecycle, and ultimately building a roadmap to value creation for the enterprise.

The Model lists six levels of a business development path, describes a specific scope required to move forward, and changes that happen in teams and leadership when doing so:

First-in-the-industry Consolidator Operating Platform

Level 0 - Initial funding. The most fragile state of an organization is when it's pooling resources to get started, developing a vision and a value creation strategy, and gathering a team. To transition to the next level, a consolidator must also be able to manage the prospect hospital pipeline and define the investment management process, and start documenting data in a CRM system.

Level 1 - Inception. A newly-minted consolidator begins acquiring its first practices, and starts developing knowledge and core processes. At this stage, the organization is still fragile — only discovering its product-market fit and a long-term strategy.

Level 2 - Process development. At this stage, a consolidator starts building resilience. The corporate structure becomes more complex; branching into departments and launching the Learning Management System. Core function processes and systems are implemented and a business rhythm is established.

Level 3 - Value creation tools. Basic business operations run like clockwork and it's time to set the bar higher for the quality criteria and start implementing the VCP (Value Creation Plan) processes and metrics developed at the previous level. Collected data guides techniques to lower overhead costs and stay strategically aligned.

Level 4. Quantitatively managed. At this level, a consolidator is shaping into a robust enterprise. Data-driven value creation shapes organization-specific benchmarks which make the consolidator "fitter-for-purpose" and creates a quantifiable equilibrium between VCP and operations. Measurable metrics, KPIs, and processes allow the consolidator to acquire and seamlessly integrate new practices with existing business strategy and maximize EBITDA.

Level 5. Continuous improvement. Core systems, processes, policies, and VCP are well-managed and running autonomously; allowing the enterprise to start innovating and focusing on strategy, rather than operations. There is room for fine-tuning economics through controlled experimentation to achieve the fittest-for-purpose state.

Level 6. Prediction. This is the top level of maturity when a consolidator becomes anti-fragile. It starts using data science and AI to predict future industry trends and capitalize on market opportunities. The enterprise is ready to create a new purpose.

"An essential part of the maturity assessment is determining the organizational congruence gaps - spotting the categories either underdeveloped or developed too early and now hindering progress." - William Griffin, VIS Co-Founder says.

