Veterinary Leaders, Dr. Kwane Stewart and Dr. Phillip Nelson, Appointed to PetSmart Charities Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities®, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, is proud to welcome two esteemed veterinary leaders to its Board of Directors — Dr. Kwane Stewart, founder of Project Street Vet and Dr. Phillip D. Nelson, Dean Emeritus at Western University of Health Sciences. Their decades of experience and visionary leadership will further strengthen the organization's mission to make the world a better place for pets and the people who love them.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Stewart and Dr. Nelson to our Board of Directors," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Both leaders bring seasoned clinical and academic expertise, as well as a profound understanding of the human-animal bond. Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to implement programs that support pet families struggling to access and afford veterinary care."

Dr. Kwane Stewart: 2023 CNN Hero of the Year

Known to many as "The Street Vet," Dr. Kwane Stewart has dedicated nearly 30 years to veterinary medicine in shelter, private practice, and non-profit settings — but his most defining work has taken place on the sidewalks, alleyways, and city parks of California. After a chance encounter with a pet parent experiencing homelessness during his time as a shelter veterinarian, Dr. Stewart began providing free veterinary care on the streets promising, "no judgment, just help." That moment sparked a decade-long commitment that would become Project Street Vet, an initiative bringing lifesaving care and compassion to the pets of unhoused pet parents.

Today, Dr. Stewart estimates he has treated more than 1,000 pets through his volunteer efforts. In 2023, he was named CNN Hero of the Year for his work — a reflection of both the impact and heart behind his mission.

"The opportunity to give back to worthy causes and explore progressive ways to provide affordable access to care for more pet families is what excites me most about joining PetSmart Charities," said Dr. Stewart. "Too often, people assume you must live in a traditional home to be a worthy pet parent. I've seen the opposite — love, loyalty, and commitment that knows no housing status."

Dr. Phillip D. Nelson: A Trailblazer for Representation

A trailblazer in veterinary education and a national voice for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the profession, Dr. Phillip Nelson brings more than four decades of academic leadership and scientific inquiry to the PetSmart Charities Board. He is Dean Emeritus of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Western University of Health Sciences, where he led the school through its formative years as it pioneered the first distributed model for clinical education.

Throughout his career, Dr. Nelson has championed the role of veterinary medicine in advancing public health, empathy, and inclusion. His research in immunology, contributions to the field of retroviral diseases, and steadfast mentorship of Black students have earned him numerous accolades, including Distinguished Alumnus Awards from both Tuskegee University and NC State.

"I've seen firsthand PetSmart Charities' commitment to under-resourced communities, including generous support for our shelter medicine programs," said Dr. Nelson. "I'm honored to join a Board that aligns so closely with my personal and professional values — and that works to ensure pets and their families receive the care and compassion they deserve."

Dr. Nelson is also the host of a podcast exploring veterinary education and the evolving landscape of pet health and continues to consult for emerging veterinary schools across the country.

Dr. Stewart and Dr. Nelson join a diverse group of professionals on the PetSmart Charities Board of Directors, further deepening the organization's expertise in access to veterinary care, community engagement, and health equity.

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

