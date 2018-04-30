Veterinary Pain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The veterinary pain management market is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.13 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Factors such as growth in companion animal adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their rising income levels in developed economies, growing prevalence of animal disease causing pain and inflammation, and the rising adoption of pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, increasing pet care costs may be a key restraining factor for the market in the next five years.



In this report, the global market has been segmented by product, application, animal type, and distribution channel. This report also provides market information based on key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Based on product, veterinary pain management market has been segmented into drugs and devices. The veterinary pain management drugs market is further segmented on the basis of type of drugs and route of drug administration. The veterinary pain management devices market is further segmented into laser therapy devices and electromagnetic therapy devices. The drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this product segment is mainly attributed to the fact that drugs are more affordable, easier to administer, and treat a wider range of diseases that cause pain in both farm and companion animals.



By application, the veterinary pain management market has been segmented into joint pain, postoperative pain, cancer, and other applications. Other applications include traumatic pain, abdominal pain, neuropathic pain, dermatological pain, and mastitis. Joint pain held the largest share of the global market in 2017 due to the growing pet population, rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal disorders, and increasing population of obese and overweight pets.



By animal type, the global veterinary pain management market is segmented into companion and livestock animals. The companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness about animal health among pet owners, and rising pet healthcare expenditure.



Based on distribution channel, the veterinary pain management market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and pharmacy. Veterinary hospitals & clinics accounted for a larger market share primarily due to factors such as the increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals, growing ownership of companion animals, and increasing veterinary expenditure.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Companion Animal Adoption

5.2.1.2 Growth in the Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Their Income Levels in Developed Economies

5.2.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Animal Diseases Causing Pain and Inflammation

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance With Growing Animal Health Expenditure

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Increasing Pet Care Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Non-Conventional and Non-Pharmaceutical Treatment Techniques

5.2.3.2 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Pain Management Drugs

5.3 Regulatory Analysis



