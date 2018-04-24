Veterinary Pain Management Market to Grow at 8.0% CAGR to 2023

Browse 232 Market Data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Pain Management Market by Product (Drugs (NSAIDs, Opioids), Device (Laser, Electromagnetic)), Application (Osteoarthritis, Cancer), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Horse, Cattle), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2023" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1467342-veterinary-pain-management-market-by-product-drugs-nsaids-opioids-device-laser-electromagnetic-application-osteoarthritis-cancer-animal-type-dog-cat-horse-cattle-distribution-channel-hospital-p-st-to-2023.html .

The major players in the veterinary pain management market are Zoetis (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Elanco (US), Chanelle (Ireland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Vetoquinol (France), Bayer (Germany), Norbrook (Ireland), Ceva Santé Animale (France), K-Laser (US), Assisi (US), and Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK).

"By application, the cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The veterinary pain management market in this report is segmented by product, application, animal type, distribution channel, and regions. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities) and strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies in the veterinary pain management market.

"North America is expected to grow at the largest share during the forecast period (2018-2023)"

North America dominated the veterinary pain management market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the US is expected to hold the largest share of the veterinary pain management market due to the growing number of people adopting pets, increasing animal healthcare expenditure, growing veterinary practices, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and osteoarthritis.

Key Target Audience:

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Research & development companies

Veterinary pain management manufacturers and distributors

Veterinary pain management market has been segmented into drugs and devices. The veterinary pain management drugs market is further segmented on the basis of type of drugs and route of drug administration. The veterinary pain management devices market is further segmented into laser therapy devices and electromagnetic therapy devices. The drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

Veterinary pain management market research report has focused on various levels of analysis-market share analysis of top players, company profiles which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the veterinary pain management market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-30% and Tier 3-25%

By Designation - C-level-45%, Director Level-32%, Others-23%

By Region - North America -46%, Europe -27%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -4%, Middle East & Africa - 3%

