Veterinary Rapid Test Market to reach USD 2870 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide veterinary rapid test market is estimated to reach USD 942.3 million in 2024 and USD 2870 million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2034.

The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in developed and developing regions is projected to surge demand for rapid disease diagnostics and veterinary rapid test kits. Increasing demand for animal products in developing economies is a key factor projected to propel the veterinary rapid test market.

Intensified livestock farming is pushing the demand for veterinary rapid tests as densely packed environments heighten disease risks. These tests offer immediate results, enabling quick intervention to prevent disease spread, ensure animal welfare, and uphold food safety.

Technological advancements in biotechnology, nanotechnology, and digital health are set to fuel growth in the veterinary rapid test market. Furthermore, government incentives and environmental consciousness are projected to spur growth in terms of veterinary rapid test adoptions.

Key Takeaways from the Veterinary Rapid Test Market Report:

The veterinary rapid test market is set to reach a valuation of USD 2870 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2034.

by 2034. China's veterinary rapid test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2034.

veterinary rapid test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of by 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of USD 511.4 million in 2034.

is projected to reach a valuation of in 2034. Based on end-use, the veterinary hospital & clinic segment accounted for a market share of 65% in 2023.

"Regulatory requirements for veterinary diagnostics, including pregnancy test kits, are evolving, necessitating manufacturers to adhere to standards for product quality and safety. Digital solutions, such as smartphone apps and cloud-based platforms, are further enhancing data management and accessibility, augmenting growth." opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Zoetis, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Virbac, Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Neogen Corporation are key veterinary rapid test manufacturers listed in the report. The market is dominated by global, regional, and local players offering diverse products for pet and livestock animal diagnosis.

Leading companies are investing in research and development and product innovation to remain competitive in the industry. Vendors are forming partnerships with pet care service providers and organizations to gain market traction and increase their presence.

For instance,

In 2023, Biostone Animal Health , a United States -based company, released AsurDxTM Leptospira Antibodies Kits.

, a -based company, released AsurDxTM Leptospira Antibodies Kits. In June 2023 , Neogen Corporation, a United States -based company, launched My CatScan 2.0, an updated and improved version of the cat genetic screening test.

Leading Veterinary Rapid Test Brands

Prometheus Bio Inc.

Fassisi GmbH

Biopanda Reagents Ltd.

Boster Biological Technology

Key Segments of Market Report:

By Product:

The industry includes two leading products, namely, rapid test kits and rapid test readers.

By Testing Category:

The leading testing categories are virology, parasitology, bacteriology, clinical chemistry, and others.

By Technology:

Prominent technologies in the industry include immunoassays and PCR.

By Animal Type:

In terms of animal type, the report is bifurcated into companion animals and production animals. To get a broad view of the sector, the companion animal category is further classified into dogs, cats, horses, and others, and production animals into cattle, poultry, swine, and others.

By End-user:

Key end-users in the industry are veterinary hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and others.

By Region:

Analysis of the target industry has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

