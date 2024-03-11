Veterinary Software Market size is set to grow by USD 184.07 mn from 2023-2027, rising pet population boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary software market size is estimated to grow by USD 184.07 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The market has experienced expansion due to the growing number of pet owners and the increasing adoption of pets, particularly dogs, in countries like the US and China. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Veterinary Software Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClienTrax, DaySmart Software, Esaote Spa, FirmCloud Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Heska Corp., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Nordhealth Ltd., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Onward Systems Inc., Petabyte Technology Inc., Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., VETport LLC, Vetspire LLC, VIA Information Systems, Vitus Animal Health Inc. .

Veterinary Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 184.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Drivers

The Veterinary Software Market encompasses the use of medical software in veterinarian practices for managing administrative activities, patient records, scheduling, invoicing, and treatments. Key market players offer Practice Management Systems (PMS), including Covetrus's Veterinary Practice Management (VPM) Solutions, Ascend, and Shepherd Veterinary Software. Product innovations include cloud-based software, veterinary PMS, veterinary imaging software, and consumer preferences for automation capabilities and patient communication. Market outlook is positive with product launches from Weave, Patterson Veterinary's NaVetor veterinary cloud software, and others addressing consumer demand for streamlined clinical visits and payments. The market is segmented into on-premises and web/cloud-based delivery models.

Segment Analysis

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Practice management software



Imaging software

Deployment Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

On-premise



Cloud-based

Region Outlook (USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina



Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

