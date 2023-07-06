Veterinary Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2022 to 2027|Rising awareness about disease prevention is one of the emerging trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary software market size is set to grow by USD 184.07 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising pet population is a key factor driving the market growth. The number of domestic pets worldwide is increasing as number of people opting for adoption is rising. For example, most US households have at least one pet, usually a dog. In the US, there are significantly more dogs kept compared to cats. Furthermore, Brazil and India are also witnessing a significant increase in their pet populations. The key factor for adopting pets, according to a study on the psychology of pet owners, is that it helps in improving their physical and mental health. As a result, veterinary services and veterinary visits are rapidly rising globally. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Software Market

The report on the veterinary software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The veterinary software market covers the following areas:

Veterinary Software Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance is an emerging trend in the market. The key factor for the growth is pet owners' concerns. This is due to the well-being, appearance, and health of pets. As a result, preventive healthcare for pets and other animals is becoming more popular. This includes vaccination regimens, nutrition, dental care, and other risk factor assessments. Furthermore, people are becoming more aware of these diseases, so pets are being diagnosed earlier, which improves clinical outcomes. Hence, the rising awareness among pet owners is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of veterinary software is a major challenge restricting market growth. The price includes the cost of the software itself, the additional costs associated with the sale of hardware, the maintenance of servers and databases, and installation, support, add-ons, or upgrades fees. Furthermore, the price of the veterinary software depends on the end-user's preference. This software could be server-based/on-premises or cloud-based veterinary software. In addition, when using server-based/on-premises software, IT professionals' involvement is rapidly increasing in the modern veterinary team. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Veterinary Software Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The veterinary software market is segmented by product (practice management software and imaging software), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the practice management software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the segment is high consumer demand and low prices. Medical professionals support and record various protocols and standards of care, monitor patient health, track inventory, and manage treatment processes with the help of practice management software. New management software for veterinary practices has shortened the treatment time and made life easier for pet owners. Hence, these advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Companies Mentioned

Animal Intelligence Software Inc.

Brittons Wise Computer Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

ClienTrax

DaySmart Software

Esaote Spa

FirmCloud Corp.

Henry Schein Inc.

Heska Corp.

Hippo Manager Software Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Nordhealth Ltd.

Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

Onward Systems Inc.

Petabyte Technology Inc.

Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

VETport LLC

Vetspire LLC

VIA Information Systems

Vitus Animal Health Inc.

Vendor Offering

Animal Intelligence Software Inc. - The company offers veterinary software, namely AIGenesis.

The company offers veterinary software, namely AIGenesis. ClienTrax - The company offers veterinary software, namely ClienTrax Veterinary Practice Management Software.

The company offers veterinary software, namely ClienTrax Veterinary Practice Management Software. Heska Corp. - The company offers veterinary software such as easyVET and easyIMAGE through its subsidiary VetZ GmbH.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Veterinary Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 184.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClienTrax, DaySmart Software, Esaote Spa, FirmCloud Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Heska Corp., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Nordhealth Ltd., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Onward Systems Inc., Petabyte Technology Inc., Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., VETport LLC, Vetspire LLC, VIA Information Systems, and Vitus Animal Health Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

