Veterinary Software Market to grow by USD 184.07 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising awareness about disease prevention is one of the emerging trends- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary software market size is set to grow by USD 184.07 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance is an emerging trend in the market. The key factor for the growth is pet owners' concerns. This is due to the well-being, appearance, and health of pets. As a result, preventive healthcare for pets and other animals is becoming more popular. This includes vaccination regimens, nutrition, dental care, and other risk factor assessments. Furthermore, people are becoming more aware of these diseases, so pets are being diagnosed earlier, which improves clinical outcomes. Hence, the rising awareness among pet owners is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Software Market 2023-2027

The report on the veterinary software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Veterinary Software Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The rising pet population is a key factor driving the market growth. The number of domestic pets worldwide is increasing as number of people opting for adoption is rising. For example, most US households have at least one pet, usually a dog. In the US, there are significantly more dogs kept compared to cats. Furthermore, Brazil and India are also witnessing a significant increase in their pet populations. The key factor for adopting pets, according to a study on the psychology of pet owners, is that it helps in improving their physical and mental health. As a result, veterinary services and veterinary visits are rapidly rising globally. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of veterinary software is a major challenge restricting market growth. The price includes the cost of the software itself, the additional costs associated with the sale of hardware, the maintenance of servers and databases, and installation, support, add-ons, or upgrades fees. Furthermore, the price of the veterinary software depends on the end-user's preference. This software could be server-based/on-premises or cloud-based veterinary software. In addition, when using server-based/on-premises software, IT professionals' involvement is rapidly increasing in the modern veterinary team. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Veterinary Software Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The veterinary software market is segmented by product (practice management software and imaging software), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the practice management software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the segment is high consumer demand and low prices. Medical professionals support and record various protocols and standards of care, monitor patient health, track inventory, and manage treatment processes with the help of practice management software. New management software for veterinary practices has shortened the treatment time and made life easier for pet owners. Hence, these advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

