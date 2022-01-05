Veterinary Software Market to Record 5.13% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022: By Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) | Global Forecasts to 2026

Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving growth in the veterinary software market is the rising pet population. The global pet population is on the rise as more and more households are adopting pets. For instance, roughly two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, most of which are dogs. The need to own a pet in the US stems from the belief that pets positively contribute to human lives. Other nations, such as China, have come a long way in having pets, which was once considered illegal. Brazil and India are also witnessing a significant increase in their pet populations. A study on the psychology of pet owners shows that the majority of pet owners believe that their pets positively impact their physical and mental health, which has resulted in a growing market for pets. The rising adoption of pets has increased the demand for pet care, veterinary services, and veterinary visits. Thus, the rising veterinary services due to growing pet ownership are boosting the growth of the veterinary software market.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Covetrus Inc., ezyVet Software and Applications, FirmCloud Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., Vetter Software Inc., and VIA Information Systems, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud-based segments. The veterinary software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. The veterinary software market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The veterinary software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the on-premises model is unsteady in nature due to the high costs incurred on switching from the on-premises to the cloud model. The emergence of SMEs, innovations in data security, and the inherent cost-effectiveness and flexibility of the cloud model are expected to drive the adoption of cloud technologies, which is expected to gradually and eventually erode the market share of the on-premises model during the forecast period.

Download this Veterinary Software Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Related Reports:

Medical Practice Management Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical practice management software (MPMS) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The health intelligent virtual assistant market has the potential to grow by USD 2.11 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.55%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Veterinary Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 161.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Covetrus Inc., ezyVet Software and Applications, FirmCloud Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., Vetter Software Inc., and VIA Information Systems Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio