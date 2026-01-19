Veterinary Vaccines Market worth $18.46 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Vaccines Market is projected to grow from about USD 13.02 billion in 2026 to USD 18.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Browse 302 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Vaccines Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Veterinary Vaccines Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 13.02 billion

USD 13.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 18.46 billion

USD 18.46 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.2%

Veterinary Vaccines Market Trends & Insights:

Based on type, the livestock vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of 28.6%.

By disease, the livestock vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of 31.4% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for veterinary vaccines during the forecast period.

The veterinary vaccines market is experiencing significant growth, which can primarily be attributed to the growth in the companion animal population, growing pet ownership, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and initiatives by government agencies to improve animal health. On the other hand, the high cost associated with vaccines is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. Navigating these drivers and restraints will be crucial for the future development and adoption of veterinary vaccine solutions.

By type, the companion animal vaccines segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global veterinary vaccines market.

The companion animal vaccines market is growing significantly, driven by increasing pet ownership, heightened awareness of preventive healthcare, and the development of more effective and safer vaccines. As pets are increasingly viewed as family members, the demand for vaccinations to protect them from infectious diseases is rising. The growing recognition of zoonotic disease risks, government regulations, and the rise of pet insurance are further boosting vaccine demand. Additionally, emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific, are contributing to this growth as disposable incomes rise and more pet owners seek veterinary care.

By application, the veterinary hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period.

The veterinary hospitals segment is growing quickly as more pet owners seek professional care for their pets. With pets being treated like family, owners turn to veterinary hospitals for vaccinations and overall health care. These hospitals offer advanced vaccines and follow-up care, making them a go-to choose for ensuring pets stay healthy. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and the growing focus on preventive care are also helping drive this growth. As a result, veterinary hospitals are becoming an increasingly important part of the pet healthcare landscape.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The veterinary vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the veterinary vaccines market, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of pet health, and growing disposable incomes. As more people in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia adopt pets, there is a rising demand for veterinary care, including vaccinations. The expansion of veterinary hospitals, along with government initiatives to improve animal health and prevent zoonotic diseases, is further boosting vaccine adoption. This combination of factors makes Asia Pacific one of the fastest-growing regions in the veterinary vaccines market.

Top Companies in Veterinary Vaccines Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary Vaccines Market include Zoetis (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Elanco (US), Virbac (France), Ceva (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Hester Biosciences Limited (India), Neogen Corporation (US), HIPRA (Spain), and Biogénesis Bagó (Argentina), among others.

