Veth Propulsion Delivers 4,000th Thruster
Special edition, golden thruster to be mounted on the Protoporos 15, a ferryboat from the Tsokos family
Jun 25, 2019, 07:01 ET
RACINE, Wis., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) has delivered its 4,000th thruster. To commemorate the accomplishment, Tim Batten, managing director, and Erik Veth, resigning managing director, traveled to Greece to deliver a special edition, golden thruster.
The 4,000th thruster will be mounted on the Protoporos 15, one of 15 ferryboats owned by loyal customers, the Tsokos family. Each vessel in the fleet is equipped with four Veth thrusters varying from VZ-400 to VZ-550 Z-drives.
Veth thrusters suit a variety of application needs, including ferryboats, and can be adjusted to meet customer requirements and desired maneuverability. Additionally, the reliability and quality of the Veth thrusters meet high standards. Veth Propulsion has been producing and delivering thrusters since the first was built in 1986. On average, 125 thrusters a year, or 2.5 thrusters a week, leave the headquarters in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, to be shipped globally.
"As proud as we are to have completed the 4,000th thruster, we are even more excited to look into the future," said Batten. "Product innovation and unique customer requests will bring us new adventures for many more thrusters to come."
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.
