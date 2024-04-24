VETIGEL Now Available Through All Major U.S. Distributors of Veterinary Products and Services

Cresilon expands nationwide reach for VETIGEL through distribution agreements with Midwest Veterinary Supply, Victor Medical Company, and Penn Veterinary Supply

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced it has entered into distribution agreements for VETIGEL® to be sold through several leading regional distributors of veterinary products and services in the U.S., including Midwest Veterinary Supply, Victor Medical Company, and Penn Veterinary Supply.

VETIGEL Hemostatic Gel for Veterinary Surgeons

Cresilon's VETIGEL – a revolutionary plant-based hemostatic gel that instantly stops and controls bleeding – is now available for veterinary surgeons to purchase directly through Midwest Veterinary Supply, Victor Medical Company, and Penn Veterinary Supply. Additionally, VETIGEL is available through national distributors (as previously announced). For a list of all current distributors, visit Buy VETIGEL U.S. – VETIGEL Hemostatic Gel.

"Our distribution partnerships will expand our nationwide reach for VETIGEL and equip more veterinary surgeons with an innovative hemostatic agent that significantly improves the standard of care for pets and animals," said Matt Lewis, Vice President of Sales at Cresilon. "VETIGEL has been used in over 50,000 surgical procedures thus far and is proven to reduce blood loss and anesthesia time for patients while helping veterinary clinics and animal hospitals save time, reduce operating costs, and improve patient outcomes."

VETIGEL is supplied in a pre-filled syringe, easy-to-use, and requires no preparation or special storage conditions. Since the product's debut in 2021, veterinary surgeons across North America, Europe, and Asia have increasingly used VETIGEL as the fastest and most effective hemostatic agent when treating animals for traumatic wounds and routine and complex surgical procedures, including dental extractions, liver biopsies, tumor and mass removals, cleft palate repairs, and amputations.

VETIGEL offers veterinary surgeons a safe and efficient way to control animal bleeding across multiple types of bleeds and a wide range of surgical procedures. The veterinary hemostatic agent is made of two plant-based polysaccharides that form an instant mechanical barrier to stop bleeding on contact. Once the bleeding is controlled, VETIGEL can be easily removed without disturbing the underlying clot or left in the body to resorb.

In addition to Midwest Veterinary Supply, Victor Medical Company, and Penn Veterinary Supply, VETIGEL is also available through several other leading animal health and veterinary product suppliers in the U.S., including Covetrus, MWI Animal Health, and Patterson Veterinary Supply.

For more information about VETIGEL, visit www.vetigel.com.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping traumatic and surgical bleeds in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target veterinary, human trauma, and human surgical applications. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was recently named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit www.cresilon.com.

