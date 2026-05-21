Vêtir Secures $5.5M Series A at $150M Valuation; Opens Limited Strategic Allocation to Build Category-Defining AI Platform for Luxury Fashion

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vêtir, the AI-powered luxury wardrobe operating system redefining how high-value consumers get dressed, shop, and manage their wardrobes, today announced the successful first close of its Series A, raising $5.5 million at a $150 million valuation.

The round was led by a curated consortium of investors across technology and luxury-adjacent family offices, including Laidlaw & Company, reflecting a long-term approach to building both the brand and the platform. The Series A saw strong participation from strategic partners as Vêtir continues building what it sees as a category-defining AI commerce platform for luxury fashion.

The raise comes at a pivotal moment for both AI and the luxury sector. While most AI-driven commerce has focused on discovery and transactions, Vêtir is built to act as a system of record for the wardrobe, bringing together what clients already own, what they want, and how they live in one place. This positions the company as an early mover in serving the high-value, high-context luxury consumer, where personalization, discretion, and long-term relationships are paramount.

Over the past year, the company has seen accelerated adoption, including:

200% month-over-month organic user expansion

3,500%+ growth in B2B clients

9x year-over-year revenue growth

>$2,500 average order value (AOV)

"As Vêtir grows, we've been very deliberate in how we've built both the product and the company," said Kate Davidson Hudson, Founder and CEO of Vêtir. "The focus is on building intelligence around the wardrobe itself—well beyond a traditional shopping interface. With our lead investors now in place, we've kept a small portion of the round open for a few strategic partners who can add real value as we continue to scale globally."

Vêtir operates as an always-on, highly contextual AI stylist, learning from a client's wardrobe, preferences, calendar, travel, and purchase behavior. The result is a persistent layer of personalization that extends well beyond the point of sale. Features like image and video search, photorealistic try-on, and instant closet uploads are all built into Vêtir's proprietary technology.

On the enterprise side, Vêtir is building a CRM-like layer for private stylists and luxury clienteling teams—bringing structure and continuity to what has traditionally been a fragmented, relationship-driven space. By capturing post-purchase behavior, wardrobe data, and client preferences over time, the platform helps brands and stylists deliver a more precise, high-touch experience while also increasing long-term customer value.

With this funding, Vêtir plans to accelerate development of its personalization engine, expand its global presence, and deepen integrations with enterprise partners across luxury fashion and retail.

Alongside the financing, Vêtir is strengthening its leadership and governance with a series of high-profile appointments across technology, media, and luxury commerce. The company welcomes Stephanie Horton, Senior Director of Global Commerce at Google, and Nina Garcia, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE and Project Runway judge, to its Advisory Board. These appointments bring deep expertise across global commerce infrastructure, media, and luxury consumer behavior, reinforcing Vêtir's position at the intersection of fashion and technology.

In addition, Jemma Plaue joins as SVP, Global Styling & Strategy, as the company scales its high-touch clienteling and styling operations. She brings experience from Mytheresa, MR PORTER, and NET-A-PORTER, most recently leading Personal Shopping, North America at Mytheresa, where she oversaw one of the company's highest-performing client segments.

Vêtir is available on iOS and via web at vetirapp.com.

About Vêtir

Vêtir is an AI-powered luxury wardrobe operating system that transforms how consumers get dressed, shop, and manage their wardrobes. By combining a digital closet, personalized styling, and integrated commerce, Vêtir delivers a seamless, intelligent experience tailored to each client's lifestyle. The platform serves both consumers and enterprise partners, enabling a more connected and data-driven approach to luxury fashion.

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SOURCE Vêtir