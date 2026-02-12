Vetnique Labs Names Noel Geoffroy as Global CEO

Consumer Industry Leader to Drive Pet Health and Wellness Company's Next Chapter of Growth

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetnique Labs ("Vetnique"), a leading vet-recommended pet health and wellness company, today announced that consumer industry leader Noel Geoffroy has been named Global CEO, responsible for leading the global organization. Vetnique is backed by Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private investment firm.

Ms. Geoffroy has served in senior leadership roles at well-known global organizations including Sanofi, Procter & Gamble, Kellogg, Heinz, and, most recently, Helen of Troy, leading global teams and scaling brands through periods of transformation and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noel as the Global CEO of Vetnique. Her experience across consumer health, ability to build enduring brands, and commitment to mission-driven businesses give us strong conviction she will carry Vetnique's momentum forward," said Eddie Douglas, Managing Director at Gryphon.

Vetnique develops a range of specialty pet products which are vet-founded, vet-formulated and vet-recommended, including supplements and topical solutions for digestive and joint health, allergy and dermatological support, and ear care. The company's Glandex brand is the #1 vet recommended digestive product (excluding probiotics) in the U.S., and its YuMOVE brand is the #1 joint mobility supplement for dogs and cats in the U.K.

James Bascharon, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, who founded Vetnique and served as CEO of the North America operations, will continue as a Vetnique Board member and serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company. Fiona Hope, who served as the company's CEO for the U.K./Rest of the World, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

Chris Slager, Executive Chair of Vetnique commented, "Today marks an important milestone for Vetnique as we take the next step in our mission to bring science-based solutions to pet health. We are deeply grateful to Fiona and James for their leadership and their roles in creating the exciting business Vetnique is today, and I'm pleased that James will continue to help shape the company he founded and bring his veterinary expertise in his ongoing role as a Board member. Noel brings a proven track record of commercial success and a leadership style ideally suited to Vetnique's culture and the next phase of growth."

Ms. Geoffroy has deep experience leading global high-performing teams at some of the world's best known brands, delivering operational improvements and increasing shareholder value. She holds a BA from Clemson University and an MBA from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

"I am honored to join Vetnique's passionate team at such an exciting moment. The company's true obsession and relentless focus on helping pets thrive for life, backed by patented and science-backed products and veterinary credibility, immediately attracted me this this opportunity," said Ms. Geoffroy. "Vetnique's unique vet-founded, vet-formulated, and vet-recommended credentials create a powerful platform for growth, and I am excited to partner with the team to continue investing in research, innovation, and brand experiences that deepen trust with veterinarians and pet parents."

Vetnique is a global pet wellness company dedicated to helping pets thrive through scientifically backed, vet formulated solutions. One of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel pet health organizations, Vetnique is recommended by more than 125,000 veterinarians worldwide, trusted by millions of pet parents, and has earned over 200,000 five-star reviews globally. Each year, Vetnique supports the health and well-being of more than 5 million pets around the world.

Built on a foundation of veterinary expertise, scientific rigor, and premium ingredients, Vetnique brings the same high standard of care across its entire portfolio, including its two leading product lines: Glandex®, the company's flagship digestive health solution, and YuMOVE®, a clinically supported joint health supplement. Guided by real-world veterinary insight and a commitment to meaningful innovation, Vetnique develops solutions that deliver real results for pets and the people who care for them. Learn more at Vetnique.com.

Uniquely Vet Founded. Vet Formulated. Vet Recommended.

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Since 1999, Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

