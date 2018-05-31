VETNOx LLC Completes Successful Clinical Study of New Proprietary Pulmonary Hypertension Drug

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VETNOx LLC, a veterinary research and development company, has completed successful studies of PAPiSOLTM at the animal research lab of Roswell Park Institute, one of the nation's premier research facilities. The unique patented treatment has shown significant potential for moderating the effects of pulmonary hypertension (PH) in the canine due to complications from heart disease and heartworm. PH is a condition characterized by elevated blood pressure in the lungs. Primary and secondary PH has no cure, leads to diminished quality of life and is eventually fatal. It mainly affects middle-aged and older dogs and has become increasingly more common as the canine population ages and contracts heart disease.

The 10-dog study (https://www.vetnox.com/papisol-clinical-study) directly evaluated reductions in pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) by utilizing the most accurate method of measurement, pulmonary catherization. Results showed that orally administered PAPiSOL not only moderated PAP, but it also significantly reduced PVR, which is the key component of PH. Despite its effect on PAP, PAPiSOL did not negatively reduce systemic blood pressure like other type 5 PDEs commonly used to treat PH. This is due to PAPiSOL's extremely high selectivity to lung tissue which allows for a dosage of only 0.1 to 0.2mg/kg of body-weight twice daily.

VETNOx spokesman Herman Haenert stated, "We are very excited about our patented technology PAPiSOL™, which promises to provide veterinarians and dog owners with a safe, effective and more affordable new treatment for PH that not only can improve quality of life, but also prolong the survival time of the patient. Current medications are cost-prohibitive for many owners who are forced to forgo treatment, leading to diminished outcomes and premature fatalities for their pet."

VETNOx also sees potential for PAPiSOL in treating PH in human medicine. Haenert added, "PAPiSOL is highly selective to lung tissue which makes it more effective and helps it avoid some of the side effects, such as hypotension, that you may see with other available treatments. Also, by utilizing a buccal delivery system, we can enhance response time, reduce the dosage and make it much easier to use, especially for those who have difficulty swallowing pills."

For additional information on PAPiSOLTM, contact Michael Piotrowski at mgp@vetnox.com or visit www.vetnox.com.

Related Links

Vetnox website

PAPiSOL clinical study

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vetnox-llc-completes-successful-clinical-study-of-new-proprietary-pulmonary-hypertension-drug-300657128.html

SOURCE VETNOx, LLC

Related Links

http://www.vetnox.com

