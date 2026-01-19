Vetology AI Becomes First and Only Veterinary Imaging AI Company to Publicly Release Comprehensive Classifier Performance Metrics

Industry-Leading Transparency Directly Addresses ACVR + ECVDI Concerns, Invites Independent Studies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetology Innovations today announced the public release of complete performance metrics for all 89+ classifiers across its diagnostic platform, making it the first and only AI company in the veterinary imaging space to provide this level of transparency.

Vetology Platform Anonymized View Eric Goldman, President, Vetology AI

The move directly addresses concerns raised in the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging (ECVDI) position statement[1], which identified "the lack of transparency and validation for AI tools currently available for veterinary diagnostic imaging" as a key challenge—and concluded that "there is currently no commercially available product for diagnostic imaging that meets these standards."

"We're changing that," said Eric Goldman, President of Vetology AI. "Complete transparency isn't a competitive advantage we're protecting, it's a professional obligation we're fulfilling."

What's Now Public

Available at https://vetology.net/ai-classifier-performance/, the data includes condition-level sensitivity, specificity, and sample sizes across 300,000 test cases covering Vetology's canine thorax, canine abdomen, feline thorax, feline abdomen, and spine/musculoskeletal classifiers.

The data includes both high performers—like the heart failure classifier with 89.5% sensitivity across 10,951 cases—and more challenging applications where AI serves as a decision support tool requiring professional expertise to interpret.

Why This Matters

Vetology welcomes collaboration with researchers, board-certified radiologists, general practitioners, and regulatory bodies. The company has partnered with institutions including AMC New York and Tufts University on peer-reviewed studies available at vetology.net/clinical-evidence, and invites independent validation efforts.

"We're releasing our performance data so veterinarians can make confident decisions in everyday practice and so the industry can establish clear standards for AI in veterinary imaging," said Cory Clemmons, Chief Technical Officer. "Transparency is how we build trust today and a better future for patient care."

A Call to the Industry

"Every imaging AI company will eventually publish performance data, either voluntarily or when regulators require it," Goldman said. "We're choosing to lead because transparency accelerates trust, and trust accelerates adoption of tools that genuinely help patients and practitioners."

Vetology will update performance metrics as classifiers are retested and publish comprehensive data for every new classifier launched, with releases planned monthly.

Learn More: vetology.net/ai-classifier-performance | vetology.net/clinical-evidence | vetology.net/request-demo | Full version of this release: https://vetology.net/vetology-ai-releases-classifier-performance-metrics/

ABOUT VETOLOGY: Vetology is a veterinary AI company specializing in diagnostic imaging solutions and teleradiology services for veterinary practices. Our platform combines artificial intelligence and board-certified veterinary radiologists to deliver rapid, accurate radiology interpretations. Vetology supports clinical decision-making at the point of care helping veterinary teams improve workflow efficiency and patient outcomes. Learn more at vetology.net.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sommer Aweidah

Chief Digital + Marketing Officer | Vetology

Phone: 888-416-2124

Email: [email protected]

Web: vetology.net

1 Reference: Appleby, R.B., Difazio, M., Cassel, N., Hennessey, R., & Basran, P.S. (2025). American College of Veterinary Radiology and European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging position statement on artificial intelligence. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, 263(6), 773-776.

SOURCE Vetology AI