VetRec and Bond Vet Partner to Revolutionize Veterinary Care Across 55+ Locations

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VetRec , a leading provider of AI-driven technology for veterinarians, is excited to announce a new partnership with Bond Vet , a veterinary clinic group focused on improving the human-animal bond through exceptional care and a supportive team environment. This collaboration blends VetRec's innovative technology with Bond Vet's modern approach to veterinary medicine, all aiming to enhance pet care and improve the veterinary experience for both pets and their families.

Bond Vet, founded in 2019, has been making waves by creating welcoming and stress-free spaces where pets and their owners can feel at ease. With more than 55 clinics across the country, Bond Vet offers a range of services, from wellness exams and vaccinations to specialty surgeries and dental cleanings, all designed to keep pets healthy and happy.

By integrating VetRec's proprietary AI technology, Bond Vet is set to further elevate its exceptional standard of care. Over the past two months, Bond Vet's Medical Team has used VetRec across 8,000 clinical cases, transforming how SOAP notes, discharge instructions, rDVM letters, and medical record summaries are created. "It has helped record and summarize all my communications with owners, including in-person and phone conversations. It saves me so much time, and I really like how organized the template is," said Dr. Catherine Jones, Veterinarian at Bond Vet

These tools are already helping to streamline workflows, saving time and reducing the administrative burden on veterinary teams. "I love this tool. I truly do not have to edit almost anything. This is hands down the best one I have used. It's the only AI service I've gone out of my way to recommend to colleagues," said Dr. Nadia Rodriguez, Veterinarian at Bond Vet.

"Bond Vet is dedicated to delivering exceptional care available when owners need it most, delivered by a team that is healthy, happy, and empowered," said Dr. Renee McDougall, DVM, MPH, DACVS (Small Animal), Bond Vet's VP, Head of Medicine & Specialty Surgeon. "VetRec's remarkable AI-powered technology enhances our ability to provide compassionate care by reducing administrative burdens, enabling our staff to focus on what truly matters—strengthening the human-animal bond."

"Technology should empower veterinary professionals, not replace their expertise," said David De Matheu, CTO and co-founder of VetRec. "Our platform is designed to complement the skill and compassion of veterinarians by streamlining workflows and providing actionable insights, enabling providers like Bond Vet to scale their impact while maintaining the highest standards of care."

About VetRec

VetRec is a HIPAA and and SOC II Type-I compliant AI Assistant for veterinarians that generates precise custom-made medical notes and discharge letters in seconds. Co-founded by Kevin Cohen and David De Matheu with the mission of empowering veterinary professionals by maximizing the quality and efficiency of patient care, VetRec's proprietary AI-powered software can quickly summarize up to 1,500 pages of patient history and seamlessly integrates with leading cloud and server-based PIMS. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.vetrec.io .

About Bond Vet

Bond Vet is a veterinarian-founded company on a mission to create meaningful bonds between pets and their people through better pet care. The company is redefining the veterinary industry, emphasizing design, technology, service, and culture. That means welcoming, clean spaces for pets and people, state-of-the-art equipment, and convenient access to doctors, with weekend hours and same-day availability. Bond Vet's first clinic opened in June 2019 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and now has 55+ locations across the Northeast, offering primary and urgent care for cats and dogs. More information can be found at bondvet.com

