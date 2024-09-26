VetRec Announces Partnership with Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine

The partnership aims to streamline veterinary care by combining VetRec's innovative AI technology with Cornell's state-of-the-art clinical expertise, driving advancements in efficiency and patient outcomes.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VetRec , an industry-leading veterinary software provider powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced a strategic partnership with Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine , one of the nation's leading veterinary educational and research institutions today. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of veterinary care by integrating VetRec's advanced technology with the College of Veterinary Medicine's cutting-edge clinical practices.

Under this partnership, VetRec will provide Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine unlimited access to its innovative platform designed to help veterinarians practice high-quality medicine more efficiently. VetRec's HIPAA-compliant technology is highlighted by an AI scribe that automatically processes veterinary consultation data, allowing for quick and accurate generation of SOAP (subjective, objective, assessment, and plan) notes. Other AI-powered features enable clinicians to generate discharge notes and rDVM letters and summarize 150+ page patient history PDFs in seconds. It is expected that VetRec will significantly improve the workflow within Cornell's teaching hospitals, enhancing the speed and accuracy of patient care documentation.

"We are excited to partner with Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, which is renowned for the quality of its veterinary education and research," said Kevin Cohen, co-founder and CEO of VetRec. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the veterinary industry, and we are confident that our platform will empower Cornell's students and faculty to provide even higher levels of care."

"At Cornell, we are always looking for ways to integrate the latest technology into our curriculum and clinical practice," said Meg Thompson, DVM, DACVR, director of Cornell University's Hospital for Animals. "VetRec's platform offers an excellent opportunity to introduce this innovative technology to our students and house officers, enhance the efficiency of our clinical operations, and further our mission of advancing veterinary medicine."

"I have been using VetRec for several months now and am very excited about its potential. It has saved me time while helping me keep more complete records and feel more connected to my clients during our consultations. It has also allowed for smoother communication since I am no longer tied to my computer taking notes. I look forward to continuing to explore what this technology offers the veterinary community," said Dr. Sarah Hummel, Emergency Veterinarian at Cornell University Hospital for Animals.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for joint research initiatives, where VetRec's data-driven approach will support Cornell's research into veterinary medicine.

About VetRec

VetRec, co-founded by CEO Kevin Cohen and CTO David De Matheu, emerged from their passion for animals and experience building large-scale data and AI platforms at Microsoft. In 2023, VetRec was selected by Y Combinator , placing it among the top 1% of over 24,000 companies that applied for funding. The company proudly serves thousands of veterinary subscribers, including many prominent specialty and general practices.

About Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine

The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) is an international leader in veterinary education, public health, biomedical research, and animal medicine. It educates nearly 700 students annually through doctoral programs in veterinary medicine, biomedical and biological sciences, and a Master of Public Health program. Clinicians see approximately 100K patients yearly at our seven hospitals and on farms and field settings, and it has a robust biomedical research program funded by NIH and other federal sources. The college advances environmental and human health and provides national laboratory diagnostic testing and wildlife surveillance and protection.

