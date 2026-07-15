VetRec Launches AI Receptionist to Ensure Clinics Never Miss a Call

New product extends VetRec's AI platform beyond documentation, helping clinics answer calls, book visits, and capture messages around the clock.

SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VetRec, the enterprise-grade AI veterinary assistant known for its AI Scribe platform, today announced the launch of AI Receptionist, a new product that answers clinic's phone calls, books appointments, captures messages, and routes urgent cases to staff, 24/7.

AI Receptionist was built the same way VetRec built its AI Scribe: for veterinary medicine specifically, rather than adapted from general-purpose front desk software. The product integrates directly with a clinic's existing Practice Management System, so calls, bookings, and summaries are logged automatically without staff re-entering information by hand.

For clinics, a ringing phone that goes unanswered often means a lost client. AI Receptionist is designed to close that gap, covering after-hours calls, freeing up front-desk staff during peak hours, and giving clinics a way to capture every inquiry without adding headcount or increasing staff burnout. Clinics can be live on the platform in as little as one day.

AI Receptionist's core capabilities include:

Answers every call, day or night, and routes urgent cases to staff in real time

Books and manages appointments directly into the clinic's existing Practice Management System

Captures and logs client messages automatically, including prescription refill requests

Adapts to each clinic's own front-desk protocols, with no new hardware required

Delivers full call analytics, with automatic classification, sentiment analysis, and outcome tracking

AI Receptionist is available as a standalone product and does not require a clinic to be an existing VetRec Scribe customer. Clinics can adopt AI Receptionist on its own, or pair it with VetRec's AI Scribe for a combined platform covering both front-desk operations and clinical documentation.

"AI Receptionist is the natural next step for VetRec," said Kevin Cohen, CEO of VetRec. "Scribe gave clinicians their time back in the exam room. AI Receptionist gives that same time back at the front desk, so every call gets answered, and every team member can focus on the pet in front of them instead of the phone ringing behind them."

Veterinary clinics can call and test AI Receptionist directly at (816) 567-6053, or request a demo at vetrec.io/ai-receptionist.

Coming next: VetRec plans to expand AI Receptionist with online appointment booking and outbound communications such as follow-ups and prescription refill reminders, the next step toward an AI-native client communication platform.

About VetRec

VetRec is an enterprise-grade AI veterinary assistant bringing veterinary automation to clinical and front-desk workflows alike. VetRec helps clinical teams generate accurate, customizable medical records in real time and now extends to front-desk operations with AI Receptionist, which handles calls, bookings, and messages 24 hours a day. VetRec's platform streamlines workflows by instantly producing SOAP notes, reports, dental charts, discharge instructions, and phone call summaries, and transforms existing patient records, including handwritten notes, into clinically precise, workflow-ready documentation. VetRec is HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II-compliant and integrates with both cloud-based and on-premise Practice Management Systems, backed by 24-hour customer support.

For media inquiries:

Krista Chmiel, Marketing Lead, [email protected]

Editor's Note: A brand video accompanying this announcement is available here.

SOURCE VetRec