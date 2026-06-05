VetrixBio Announces Positive Clinical Data for VTX-304, a First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody for Canine Osteoarthritis

BEVERLY, Mass., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 6th International Veterinary Pain Short Course hosted at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine, VetrixBio (www.vetrixbio.com) presented the first clinical data for VTX-304, its investigational bispecific antibody designed to simultaneously target NGF and ADAMTS-5, a dual mechanism approach to pain relief and cartilage protection for dogs with osteoarthritis (OA).

Key findings presented:

In a natural OA model with aged Beagles (mean age 10.8 years), VTX-304 (dosed at 2.5 mg/kg SC) delivered pain relief comparable to the anti-NGF monoclonal antibody bedinvetmab, as measured by the modified Canine Brief Pain Inventory (mCBPI).

In biochemical and cell-based studies, VTX-304 demonstrated potent NGF/TrkA pathway inhibition and effective blockade of ADAMTS-5-mediated aggrecan cleavage, consistent with cartilage protection.

Osteoarthritis affects millions of dogs worldwide, causing chronic pain and progressive joint deterioration. Current therapies primarily offer symptomatic relief but do little to halt cartilage degradation. VTX-304 addresses this unmet need by combining the proven analgesic benefits of NGF inhibition with the cartilage-protective effects of ADAMTS-5 inhibition in a single molecule.

"Pain and OA in dogs are multifactorial. Single-pathway therapies leave significant disease biology unaddressed," said Peter Hanson, Chief Scientific Officer at VetrixBio. "VTX-304 represents an important advance, anchoring analgesia to diseased joint biology while protecting cartilage integrity. These initial results show that our bispecific antibody has the potential to deliver superior therapeutic profiles in veterinary medicine."

The data build on strong scientific rationale: NGF is a validated driver of nociceptor sensitization in OA across species, while ADAMTS-5 is the primary aggrecanase responsible for early cartilage breakdown. Systemically administered anti-ADAMTS-5 antibodies have been demonstrated to preferentially distribute to cartilage tissue. VTX-304, administered subcutaneously, therefore has the potential to deliver sustained local anti-NGF and anti-ADAMTS-5 activity in the joints affected by OA. By targeting both pain and cartilage degeneration in one molecule, VTX-304 aims to provide meaningful disease-modifying benefits.

About VetrixBio

VetrixBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel biologic therapies for companion animals. Guided by the belief that pets deserve better medicine, the company is advancing a pipeline targeting osteoarthritis and cancer—two of the most significant unmet needs in veterinary medicine. VetrixBio's approach centers on translating advances in biologics and immunotherapy into practical treatments designed to improve outcomes and quality of life for dogs and cats. Led by an experienced team spanning biotechnology, animal health, and commercialization, and supported by a network of scientific and clinical advisors, VetrixBio is committed to bringing the next generation of veterinary medicines to market.

About VTX-304

VTX-304 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody for canine osteoarthritis. Designed for subcutaneous administration, VTX-304 pairs NGF neutralization with ADAMTS-5 inhibition, delivering rapid pain relief while actively inhibiting cartilage degradation. Potentially the first ever DMOAD (disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug), VTX-304 addresses a major unmet need. Existing therapies offer only symptomatic control, whether through NSAIDs or anti-NGF monotherapy, with no impact on the underlying disease course. Left unchecked, cartilage degradation drives progressive joint failure even in the face of pain management. VTX-304 is designed to extend both the quality and the duration of a healthy, active life for dogs diagnosed with OA.

NGF (nerve growth factor) is a key mediator of pain signaling in OA.

ADAMTS‑5 (a disintegrin and metalloproteinase with thrombospondin motifs 5) is the dominant enzyme responsible for the loss of aggrecan seen in early OA.

For more information, visit www.vetrixbio.com

Or:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VetrixBio, Inc.