Vetronics Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast |CAGR 4.35% by 2026 | Technavio segmentation based on Application and Geography

Top Key players of Vetronics Market covered as:

Adecco Group AG

AMETEK Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Curtiss Wright Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Moog Inc.

Oshkosh Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Modernization of existing military vehicles to provide military forces with better survivability, easy navigation, and higher firepower is one of the key vetronics market driver that is expected to positively impact the industry in the forecast period. The development of advanced vetronics for next-generation military vehicles to provide an active protection system to identify and destroy threats is one of the key vetronics market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

However, cybersecurity concerns are one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide vetronics market's expansion.

Key Market Segmentation

Vetronics Market Split by Application

Military



Homeland security

Vetronics Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The military segment's vetronics market share will expand significantly. In the next years, research and development (R&D) of sophisticated vetronics systems will propel the military section of the market forward. For example, newer vetronics systems with upgraded hardware and software, such as faster system processors, better bandwidth networking gear, and HD display panels, are being developed.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global vetronics industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global vetronics industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global vetronics industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global vetronics market?

Vetronics market research report presents critical information and factual data about vetronics industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in vetronics market study.

The vetronics market research report gives an overview of vetronics industry by analyzing various key segments of this vetronics market based on the application and geography industries. The regional distribution of the vetronics market is across the globe are considered for this vetronics industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the vetronics market over the period from 2022 to forecasted year.

Vetronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adecco Group AG, AMETEK Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Curtiss Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Oshkosh Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Homeland security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Homeland security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 89: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Curtiss Wright Corp.

Exhibit 93: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 98: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 103: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 108: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 109: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 111: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.8 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 113: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 118: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 123: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

10.11 Saab AB

Exhibit 128: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 131: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Saab AB - Segment focus

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 133: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Thales Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

