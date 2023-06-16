VETS Applauds Kentucky for Funding Ibogaine Research for Veteran Opioid Addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a non-profit organization that provides resources, research, and advocacy for veterans struggling with addiction and other mental health conditions, today applauded the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) for announcing its intent to explore the possible creation of partnerships to conduct clinical trials with ibogaine in Kentucky for treatment of opioid use disorder. Anecdotal evidence suggests that Ibogaine can reverse the chemical effects of opioid use disorder while simultaneously resolving opioid withdrawal disorder.

If the commission decides to commit resources, it will aim to set aside millions of dollars to help fund clinical trials over the next six years. These dollars would come from settlements Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has negotiated with a number of opioid manufacturers and distributors. The goals are to get ibogaine therapeutic through the FDA approval process while creating the platinum standard for ibogaine-based opioid recovery.

This program would be the first time opioid settlement funds have been used to advance the development of emerging therapeutics.

VETS co-founder Marcus Capone, a former Navy SEAL, spoke at the May 31, 2023, press conference alongside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Chair and Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, Bryan Hubbard, and other advocacy organizations.

"This is a groundbreaking day for veterans and people struggling with opioid addiction," said Capone. "Ibogaine has the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against addiction, and we are grateful to the KYOAAC for their leadership in funding this research."

Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychedelic used for centuries in West Africa for spiritual and medicinal purposes. In recent years, there has been growing research interest in ibogaine as a potential treatment for opioid addiction.

A 2018 study published in the journal Addiction found that ibogaine effectively reduced opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The study also found that ibogaine was well-tolerated by participants, with few side effects.

"Over 700 Special Operators have been through the VETS program, the vast majority choosing to access ibogaine, many of whom were struggling with opioid addiction after injuries sustained in combat," said Capone. "For this reason, VETS has led support for a Stanford University study about the safety of ibogaine treatment, for which we're anxiously awaiting results. We hope Kentucky's research program will lead to greater knowledge about ibogaine's capacity to save the lives of veterans and so many others."

VETS appreciates the efforts of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, Executive Director Bryan Hubbard, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

We look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers and other stakeholders to expand access to psychedelic-assisted therapies and ultimately end veteran suicide.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization leading the fight to END the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

