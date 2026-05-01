VETS Indexes Proudly Announces 2026 Employer Award Recipients

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VETS Indexes announced the 2026 slate of VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients, with an incredible number of new organizations participating in this objective and highly respected competition. These highly competitive employers received awards recognizing their efforts to recruit, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community. Participants ranged from the world's largest companies to the small businesses and sheriff's offices down the road, and nearly every type of employer in between.

2026 Employer Awards Logo

Explore all awardees here: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2026/

"We are ecstatic with the response to our 2026 Employer Awards Survey. With a new platform and more efficiently designed survey, not only did we have a great response from employers taking part again in the survey, we also had an incredible increase of new organizations submitting data for review," said Nichlas Antaki, President, VETS Indexes.

"We continue to solicit feedback from organizations that highlight the need for honest, benchmarked feedback on organizational efforts in hiring veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve and military spouses," continued Antaki. "Congratulations to all of the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Award recipients for continuing to raise the bar in an increasingly competitive field."

Hundreds of organizations completed and submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. VETS Indexes recognized organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those demonstrating a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies, nonprofits, colleges, and universities.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes has been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

★ Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

★ Veteran employee development and retention

★ Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

★ Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

★ Military spouse/family support

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, visit here: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology. To register and participate in the 2027 VETS Indexes Employer Awards, visit here: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/.

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETS Employers Index (VETSX) and The Veterans Select Index (VTRNIX) were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. Hiring veterans is not just the right thing to do, it is a strategic imperative for employers.

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Contact: Meg Armstrong

(248) 417-4583

[email protected]

SOURCE VETS Indexes