VetsinTech Launches "Vets in AI" to Prepare Veterans for the AI Revolution and Future of Work

San Francisco Bay Area Initiative Readies Vets for AI Opportunities And National Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, announced a major initiative, "Vets in AI." In conjunction with its launch event unveiling Vets in AI , the ongoing initiative will focus on three core areas:

Education : VetsinTech (ViT) has partnered and will continue joining forces with industry leading tech companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon to provide cutting-edge AI curriculum.

: VetsinTech (ViT) has partnered and will continue joining forces with industry leading tech companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon to provide cutting-edge AI curriculum. Employment : Partnering with VetsinTech's Employer Coalition , VetsinTech will be a major facilitator of job opportunities in AI for veterans with leading companies in San Francisco and the greater SF Bay Area.

: Partnering with , VetsinTech will be a major facilitator of job opportunities in AI for veterans with leading companies in and the greater SF Bay Area. Entrepreneurship : Support and expand entrepreneurship opportunities for veteran-led AI startups and ventures.

The 2024 Vets in AI initiative currently includes:

Quarterly programming : Scheduled meetups will gather stakeholders to discuss new developments and opportunities at the intersection of AI, defense and policy. Information sessions with key luminaries, platform providers, VCs, and startups. ViT will provide veterans and military spouses with free AI training courses and AI certifications.

: Scheduled meetups will gather stakeholders to discuss new developments and opportunities at the intersection of AI, defense and policy. Information sessions with key luminaries, platform providers, VCs, and startups. ViT will provide veterans and military spouses with free AI training courses and AI certifications. Curriculum : Developed in collaboration with industry leaders like Microsoft and Google, the curriculum will focus on AI training for veterans.

: Developed in collaboration with industry leaders like Microsoft and Google, the curriculum will focus on AI training for veterans. Startups : VC pitch events and programming will be organized and hosted for veteran AI entrepreneurs.

"The AI revolution demands technical skills and a keen sense of responsibility. Vets in AI recognizes veterans' unique experience serving in complex, high-stakes environments. Our initiative expands education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities, empowering veterans to build successful AI careers while also championing responsible innovation. We support veteran-led AI startups and plan to continue helping veterans build successful AI careers while also strengthening our nation's AI readiness and national security," said Katherine Webster, VetsinTech Founder and CEO.

With businesses adopting AI to address labor shortages and seek productivity gains, demand for professionals skilled in AI is skyrocketing industry-wide, leading to new roles in IT and other functions. According to CIO.com, demand for people with AI Skills outpaces the supply.

The VetsinTech Academy, which has trained more than 1,000 veterans, has a strong foundation of 80,000 members across 20 chapters in the country, Vets in AI plans to offer:

Immersive Training Programs: AI and machine learning will help veterans and military spouses develop skill sets that will be in high demand. New courses focused on AI/ML , data science, analytics and related fields will be added to future curriculums.

AI and machine learning will help veterans and military spouses develop skill sets that will be in high demand. New courses focused on , data science, analytics and related fields will be added to future curriculums. Employer Meetups: Opportunities for veterans and military spouses to learn from industry-leading companies behind the LLM models and most widely used AI tools.

Opportunities for veterans and military spouses to learn from industry-leading companies behind the LLM models and most widely used AI tools. Vets in AI Community : New networking opportunities among the veterans will introduce AI-focused subgroups within the 20 existing chapters. The Vets in AI community will also include special meetups with AI experts, recruiters, hiring managers, peer mentors and corporate mentors.

: New networking opportunities among the veterans will introduce AI-focused subgroups within the 20 existing chapters. The Vets in AI community will also include special meetups with AI experts, recruiters, hiring managers, peer mentors and corporate mentors. Webinars and Events : ViT has already introduced webinars, showcasing AI industry leaders sharing insights on career pathways and opportunities in AI and ML. ViT will expand AI events that will be a combination of online webinars, in-person or hybrid webinars and in-person events across the chapters.

: ViT has already introduced webinars, showcasing AI industry leaders sharing insights on career pathways and opportunities in AI and ML. ViT will expand that will be a combination of online webinars, in-person or hybrid webinars and in-person events across the chapters. Workshops and Programming Sessions: Hands-on training sessions, both introductory and advanced, are being offered and led by industry-leading companies and AI experts. Program language training courses will range from AI engineer to AI for business.

Veterans and military spouses interested in exciting AI careers can start by visiting VetsinTech Academy today to explore upcoming programs.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 80,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.VetsinTech.co .

