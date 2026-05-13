VetSnap Introduces New 2-Bay Smart Locker, the Most Affordable Way to Bring DEA-Compliant Controlled Substance Storage Into Veterinary Practices

Sized for tighter spaces and smaller inventories, the new 2-Bay locker will be available this summer for $500 with annual hardware integration prepayment

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VetSnap, the first Federal DEA regulations-compliant digital controlled drug log software for veterinary practices, has introduced its new 2-Bay Smart Locker, a compact solution designed to help hospitals securely store and track controlled substances without the size or cost of larger systems.

VetSnap Digital Smart Lockers provide veterinary hospitals with larger and flexible storage for controlled and other essential medications and supplies. Designed with security, utility, and affordability in mind, Smart Lockers come with remote monitoring and control, backup keys, and the peace of mind of a wide array of security options to improve visibility and auditability of access. VetSnap is offering a limited-time summer Smart Locker promotion that provides $1,500 toward any unit with annual integration. That brings pricing down to as low as $500 - making it an ideal time to invest in secure, controlled substance storage this summer.

VetSnap is launching the new locker with a summer special offer that takes $1,500 off any Smart Locker purchase when prepaying for annual hardware integration. For the new 2-Bay model, the promotion brings the total price down to $500, making it one of the most accessible controlled substance storage options for veterinary clinics.

Joining VetSnap's existing 6-Bay and 14-Bay locker lineup, the 2-Bay model was built for lower-volume inventories, tighter spaces, and hospitals that want multiple storage points throughout the practice. At just 17.09" wide by 15.75" high and weighing 30 pounds, the locker is compact enough to fit in spaces where larger units often can't.

"Being compliant shouldn't be out of reach for smaller hospitals or growing teams," said Courtney VanDoren, Partnership Success Coordinator at VetSnap. "More mobile veterinarians, boutique clinics, and satellite practices are becoming common, and some hospitals simply need controlled substance storage in multiple places within the practice. The 2-Bay locker was built to support those different workflows, giving teams a more affordable way to improve DEA compliance without investing in large, expensive hardware."

The locker integrates directly with VetSnap's digital logbook, allowing practices to track controlled substance access, inventory movement, and consumption records in real time through a single system.

Jan Woods, regulatory consultant and co-founder of Ask Jan For Help, LLC, said veterinary hospitals are placing greater attention on building compliance systems that connect physical storage with digital accountability.

"We're seeing much stronger awareness around DEA compliance across veterinary hospitals," Woods said. "More practices are adding connected hardware that improves access control, visibility, and day-to-day management of controlled drugs. Integrated systems help reduce missed documentation, improve transparency, and maintain audit-ready controlled substance records."

The new locker is part of VetSnap's broader approach to compliance infrastructure, which combines digital logging, physical storage, access control, and monitoring into a connected system tailored to different clinic sizes and workflows.

In addition to its Smart Lockers, VetSnap integrates with igloohome Smart Keyboxes for secure key management, Vaultek VetSnap Edition safes for smaller storage setups, automated dispensing cabinets, and integrated video monitoring tools that help veterinary practices improve visibility and auditability around controlled substance handling.

Learn more: https://go.vetsnap.com/vetsnap-secure-your-summer-event/.

About VetSnap

Founded in 2020, VetSnap helps veterinary practices manage controlled substances with DEA-compliant digital logging, integrated smart hardware, access tracking, and its Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) Digital Assistant. Built to meet federal regulations and minimum record-keeping requirements in all 50 states, VetSnap streamlines controlled substance management with automated error checking, real-time reconciliation, and secure digital logs. Learn more at https://vetsnap.com/.

Contact:

Galyna Danylenko

+1 (443) 254-7567

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SOURCE VetSnap