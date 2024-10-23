Vetsource makes Vet2Pet app and client engagement solution free to Prescription Management customers

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetsource®, a leader in pet pharmacy and technology services, is now offering the Vet2Pet client engagement solution and app to veterinary practices free of charge when combined with its Prescription Management service.

"It's exactly what our clients were asking for in terms of being able to request appointments and order meds."

Built by veterinary professionals for the veterinary industry, the Vet2Pet app and its time-saving tools transform and strengthen the connection between veterinary practices and pet owners. Features like in-app chat, appointment management, health service reminders and the ability to reorder medications help clients more easily follow their veterinarian's recommendations to ensure their pets receive the best care.

Built by veterinary professionals for the veterinary industry, the Vet2Pet app and its time-saving tools transform and strengthen the connection between veterinary practices and pet owners. Vet2Pet takes work off the practice's plate and helps them meet clients where they are, whether that's email, postcards, text or push notification. Tools like in-app chat, appointment management and virtual payment are easy to use and allow practices to determine what works best for their business.

"It is very easy to use on both sides — client and staff," said Nicole Clark, office manager at Riverside Cat Hospital. "It's exactly what our clients were asking for in terms of being able to request appointments and order meds."

Features within the app help clients more easily follow their veterinarian's recommendations to ensure their pets receive the best care. Pet owners can easily communicate with their vet, get health service and product reminders, access vaccination records and reorder medications to pick up in practice or have them delivered to their home.

"I like being able to have conversations with clients through the app," Clark shared, noting that she gets a quicker response that way. "It streamlines things and clears up phone calls. Clients can reach us in a variety of ways, and I've noticed the phone calls have gone down." The app also includes a loyalty program and pet selfies, which Clark said clients love.

"Keeping veterinarians and the pets they care for is at the center of everything we do," said Katie McClean, vice president of customer success at Vetsource. "Customers can continue to count on us for solutions that positively impact pet health — today, tomorrow and well into the future."

A paid Vet2Pet version will continue to be available to practices that want a branded version in the app store. Visit Vetsource's Vet2Pet page to learn more about both versions and to connect with a rep.

At Vetsource , we build a brighter future for pets and those who care for them. What started as a home delivery service in 2008 has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform that provides pharmacy, technology, and business services for the pet health industry. Our data-powered solutions — prescription management, payment services, and data services — eliminate complexities and simplify workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. With nearly 600 employees, Vetsource is headquartered in Portland, Ore.

