Vetsource outlines path to stronger client relationships and practice success

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently released white paper from Vetsource®, a leader in pet pharmacy services and veterinary analytics, patient visits are continuing to decline while revenue growth continues to slow, signaling the continued shift in client expectations. The report underscores the need for veterinary practices to move beyond price-driven strategies and adopt more personalized, value-based care approaches to meet client needs.

Data from Vetsource's latest white paper indicates that clients are stretching time between visits. Post this The report shows that hospitals using a combination of Vetsource services versus only home delivery have 40% higher patient bonding rates and lower lapsing patient rates.

In "Turning trends into opportunities: Insights to meet client expectations and build loyalty in 2026," Vetsource analyzed transactional data from close to 6,500 veterinary practices. The data revealed that, on average, visits were down 3.1% per practice in 2025 compared to the previous year, with a 3.8% drop in wellness visits, indicating that clients are continuing to stretch the time between visits.

Practices have a unique opportunity to drive long-term client loyalty and growth by leveraging technology and working with trusted strategic partners, such as Vetsource, to better meet client needs and strengthen loyalty. The report also showed hospitals that use a combination of Vetsource services — including Prescription Management, Client Engagement and Data Services — versus only home delivery have 40% higher patient bonding rates and lower lapsing patient rates.

Vetsource remains committed to supporting practices in maximizing these opportunities and driving practice growth by:

A continued focus on customer needs through simplified, lower fees, delivering meaningful savings that keep practices competitive, strengthen client relationships, and drive revenue growth and increased profitability. Fostering continued pet owner engagement and loyalty through innovative, data-driven campaigns and new communication channels, like email, SMS or the Vet2Pet app (at no cost when using Vetsource Prescription Management). Improving operational efficiency by ensuring a cohesive experience between Vetsource products and services while ensuring seamless integration with practice information management software, allowing for more focus on patient care. Meeting client expectations with pharmacy excellence and strict quality controls, maintaining a 1 in 75,000 error rate to guarantee pet owners receive the correct medications in a timely manner.



